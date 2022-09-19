Cricket fans react to Team India's new T20 World Cup jersey; say price is too high

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini The player edition of India's T20 jersey is being sold for Rs 3,999. The jerseys of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with the players' name and numbers printed on the back will cost fans Rs 4,299.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) launched the new Team Indian jersey on Monday for the upcoming T20 World Cup. This is the third team India jersey that the BCCI has launched with the current kit sponsors MPL Sports.

Although it is the official jersey for the T20 World Cup, the men in Blue will be seen wearing the jersey for the home T20I series against Australia that begins on September 20.

With the official launch of the jersey, MPL Sports have also made the original jerseys available for sale on their website.

Most fans said that the price of the jerseys of the two star players ws too high. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment wtating that the price has made the jerseys unaffordable.

Here is how fans reacted to the jersey on Twitter: