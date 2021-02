Visitors England have decided to bat first after winning the toss in the crucial third test match of the ongoing test series between the visitors and India. the match is crucial for both teams as the outcome could affect the hopes of both sides to reach the finals of Test world cup.

The match is held at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium that was renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium. The day and night test, using the pink ball, is the first test match at the stadium after it was recently re-opened following extensive renovation work which increased seating capacity to a record 1,10,000.

India line up: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah