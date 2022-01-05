Cricket: Bangladesh beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in 1st test

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by eight wickets on Wednesday on the fifth day of the first cricket test at Bay Oval:
New Zealand 1st Innings:
328 (Devon Conway 122, Henry Nicholls 75, Will Young 52; Shoriful Islam 3-69, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-86).
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 458 (Mominul Haque 88, Liton Das 86, Mahmudul Hossain Joy 78, Najmul Hossain Shanto 64; Trent Boult 4-85, Neil Wagner 3-101).
🔹 First win v New Zealand in New Zealand (in all formats)🔹 First Test win v New Zealand🔹 First away Test win against a team in the top five of the ICC Rankings🔹 12 crucial #WTC23 points!History for Bangladesh at Bay Oval!#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/wTtmHfCITZ— ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2022
New Zealand 2nd Innings: 169 (Will Young 69, Ross Taylor 40; Ebadot Hossain 6-46, Taksin Ahmed 3-36).
Bangladesh 2nd Innings: 40-2.
First Published: IST