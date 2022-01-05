0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cricket: Bangladesh beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in 1st test

Profile image
By AP | IST (Updated)
Mini

Bangladesh's test victory has ended world Test champions New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten streak at home.

Cricket: Bangladesh beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in 1st test
Bangladesh beat New Zealand by eight wickets on Wednesday on the fifth day of the first cricket test at Bay Oval:
New Zealand 1st Innings:
328 (Devon Conway 122, Henry Nicholls 75, Will Young 52; Shoriful Islam 3-69, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-86).
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 458 (Mominul Haque 88, Liton Das 86, Mahmudul Hossain Joy 78, Najmul Hossain Shanto 64; Trent Boult 4-85, Neil Wagner 3-101).
New Zealand 2nd Innings: 169 (Will Young 69, Ross Taylor 40; Ebadot Hossain 6-46, Taksin Ahmed 3-36).
Bangladesh 2nd Innings: 40-2.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Cricket: Australia 30 without loss in rain-disrupted fourth Ashes test

Next Article

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2: Thakur takes five wickets as SA close in on India's total

next story