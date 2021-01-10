  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Politics

Cricket Australia issues apology after India players allege racist abuse

Updated : January 10, 2021 12:48 PM IST

India captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke to the umpires at the end of the third day's play on Saturday after quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs.
CA condemned all "discriminatory behaviour" and said they would act against anyone found to have been guilty of vilification.
Play at the SCG was stopped on Sunday while a group of fans in the socially-distanced crowd were removed from their seats by police after a complaint from Siraj.
Cricket Australia issues apology after India players allege racist abuse

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.04 cr; adds 18,645 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.04 cr; adds 18,645 new cases

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement