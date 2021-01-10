Politics
Cricket Australia issues apology after India players allege racist abuse
Updated : January 10, 2021 12:48 PM IST
India captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke to the umpires at the end of the third day's play on Saturday after quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs.
CA condemned all "discriminatory behaviour" and said they would act against anyone found to have been guilty of vilification.
Play at the SCG was stopped on Sunday while a group of fans in the socially-distanced crowd were removed from their seats by police after a complaint from Siraj.