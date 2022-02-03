Cricket: Ahead of India vs West Indies ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan, six others test positive for COVID-19

At least four Indian cricketers--Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and Navdeep Saini--and members of support staff -- fielding Coach T Dilip, Security Liaison Officer B Lokesh, and massage therapist Rajeev Kumar --have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the home series against West Indies.

”It has been brought to the notice that some players and some support staff have tested positive for COVID-19,” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on Sunday with the first of the three one-dayers in Ahmedabad which will be followed by an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals in Kolkata.

The matches in Ahmedabad will be played behind closed doors, while the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata will operate with 75 percent capacity because of the pandemic.

-with agency inputs