The gentleman’s game is all set to welcome the new normal in the COVID-19 era thanks to a set of changes instituted by the International Cricket Council or ICC. The new rules governing playing conditions, published on the ICC’s Twitter page, have allowed for a like-for-like replacement if any player in a Test match displays symptoms of COVID-19.

The governing body has also banned the usage of saliva to shine the cricket ball — a technique to help fast bowlers gain the coveted reverse-swing while bowling.

Local umpires to officiate, extra referral awarded

The ICC’s widely practiced system of assigning matches to neutral umpires could see its end for the entire duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. In what is being seen as a decision to avoid travel, the cricket body has allowed non-neutral or local umpires to officiate in Tests. This means newer opportunities for umpires outside the ICC’s Elite Panel of umpires.

Given the possible drop in umpiring standards owing to non-neutral umpires, the cricket body has allowed an additional decision review or DRS per innings. This means every Test side now has three DRS appeals every innings.

In what is being seen as an attempt to mitigate a cricket’s board’s losses owing to possibly empty stadiums amid a fall in LIVE spectatorship, the ICC has allowed teams to wear an additional sponsor logo on the chest of their Test jerseys. The branding, ICC rules state, should not exceed 32 square inches.

Fast bowlers at a disadvantage

Although not unexpected, the international cricket body’s decision to ban the use of saliva on cricket balls presents a massive disadvantage to fast bowlers. The art of shining the ball using saliva or sweat sees bowlers ensure that one side of the cricket ball stays shiny while the other wears away through the course of the game. This unevenness aids in reverse-swing as the game progresses.

Reverse swing is tough to pick as a batsman as the ball swings in the opposite direction of the seam, thanks to the uneven shine. The technique was pioneered by Pakistani fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz in the late 1970s and carried on by compatriots Imran Khan and his protégées Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

The rule-change also puts fast bowlers in a quandary since existing ICC rules do not allow the use of foreign substances to shine the cricket ball. In other words, fast bowlers are not allowed to use grease, hair wax, or oil, to enhance the shine on the ball and must only rely on bodily fluids like sweat and saliva.

According to the new ICC rules, a fast bowler will be presented with two warnings for use of saliva on the cricket ball. If a third offense is committed, five penalty runs are awarded to the batting side. The new rules simply mean that a fast bowler can no longer rely on reverse-swing and fall back on pace and conventional swing while bowling.