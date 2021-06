Eleven European nations are all set to play host to the European Football Championship 2020. The tournament was scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the tournament gears up to start from June 12 at 12.30 am IST, the pandemic remains a real threat. UEFA, on its part, is taking every precaution. The Europe-wide event will be played in front of limited crowds and with strict health controls in place.

In order to prevent the spread of infection, especially among players and teams, a strict COVID-19 protocol has to be followed everywhere. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has also introduced a set of exceptional measures in case any player from any team tests positive for COVID-19. Several players have already tested positive.

Rules for Players and Teams

The UEFA has allowed matches to start as scheduled if players from any team test positive, as long as teams can field 13 players with COVID negative certificates. In case teams are unable to field 13 such players, the match will be pushed back 48 hours. UEFA may assign the match to an alternate venue.

In case the rescheduled match is also not played, then the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body would decide on the matter. Matches that are not played will be declared a forfeit (0-3 loss).

Rules For Referees

In case of any member of the refereeing team tests positive before the match, the UEFA will appoint replacement officials to officiate the match. Such officials may be of the same nationality as one of the teams involved in the match, something which is normally avoided for international events. The replacement will be picked from the pool of replacement officials available, who have tested negative.

Rules for Stadium Admission

Each country has established its own COVID-19 guidelines for admission to the stadiums. Each stadium will have different admission criteria and rules which fans will need to comply with. Fans have to check the admission criteria for each stadium they will be visiting and strictly comply with the rules. Some stadiums may be allowed to fill to capacity, however most will seat around 20-30 percent of their maximum capacity. For tickets that have been booked over the capacity, UEFA will be drawing lots to determine which tickets get cancelled and refunded.

Masks will be mandatory in and around the stadium.

Physical distance of a minimum of 1.5 metres.

Washing and disinfecting hands recommended. Disinfectant to be available at all stadiums

Close contact with others in any form not allowed.

People who feel unwell or show symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter.

Some countries may ask for vaccine certificates.

At Wembley, spectators will be admitted if they have proof of a second vaccine dose taken more than two weeks before the match. A recent negative COVID-19 test will also suffice.