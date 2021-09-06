COVID-19: Indian coach Ravi Shastri tests positive in RT-PCR; to isolate for 10 days, says BCCI source

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test as well and will remain in isolation for at least the next 10 days, ruling him out of the team's fifth and final Test against England in Manchester this week.
The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection. The fifth and final Test is scheduled to start on September 10.
"After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like a sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation," a BCCI source informed.
