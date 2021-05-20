  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports

COVID-19: Govt to provide medical and accident insurance to more than 13,000 athletes and coaches

Updated : May 20, 2021 13:08:52 IST

The health insurance also includes Rs 25 lakh accident or death coverage.
This policy will come into effect irrespective of the dates of a national camp and even if camps have not been in operation this year.
COVID-19: Govt to provide medical and accident insurance to more than 13,000 athletes and coaches
Published : May 20, 2021 01:08 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

New income tax e-filing portal to be launched on June 7; existing portal to be shut between June 1-6

New income tax e-filing portal to be launched on June 7; existing portal to be shut between June 1-6

PM announces Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief in cyclone-hit Gujarat

PM announces Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief in cyclone-hit Gujarat

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement