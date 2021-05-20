COVID-19: Govt to provide medical and accident insurance to more than 13,000 athletes and coaches Updated : May 20, 2021 13:08:52 IST The health insurance also includes Rs 25 lakh accident or death coverage. This policy will come into effect irrespective of the dates of a national camp and even if camps have not been in operation this year. Published : May 20, 2021 01:08 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply