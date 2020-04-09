  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 4% higher led by auto, financial stocks
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Home Sports
Business

Coronavirus: Wimbledon to get $141 million 'pandemic insurance' payout after paying premium for 17 years

Updated : April 09, 2020 06:01 PM IST

The All England Lawn Tennis Association, which organises Wimbledon, was staring at a revenue loss of around 250 million pounds due to this year’s cancellation, but the $2 million pandemic insurance they have been paying for the past 17 years will help them recoup some of those losses.
Wimbledon, regarded as the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, was due to be held from June 29 to July 12 this year but the organisers’ hands were forced as the pandemic continues to overwhelm authorities around the world.
Coronavirus has ravaged the global sports calendar this year with most sports events either cancelled or postponed. French Open, which precedes Wimbledon in the tennis calendar, has been postponed to September-October.
Coronavirus: Wimbledon to get $141 million 'pandemic insurance' payout after paying premium for 17 years

You May Also Like

Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

Govt cuts Q1 spending limits for many ministries; agri, pharma, aviation among those exempt

Govt cuts Q1 spending limits for many ministries; agri, pharma, aviation among those exempt

RBI receives total bids worth Rs 1,13,470 crore for third targeted LTRO

RBI receives total bids worth Rs 1,13,470 crore for third targeted LTRO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement