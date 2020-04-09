Business

Coronavirus: Wimbledon to get $141 million 'pandemic insurance' payout after paying premium for 17 years

Updated : April 09, 2020 06:01 PM IST

The All England Lawn Tennis Association, which organises Wimbledon, was staring at a revenue loss of around 250 million pounds due to this year’s cancellation, but the $2 million pandemic insurance they have been paying for the past 17 years will help them recoup some of those losses.

Wimbledon, regarded as the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, was due to be held from June 29 to July 12 this year but the organisers’ hands were forced as the pandemic continues to overwhelm authorities around the world.