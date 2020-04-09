Business
Coronavirus: Wimbledon to get $141 million 'pandemic insurance' payout after paying premium for 17 years
Updated : April 09, 2020 06:01 PM IST
The All England Lawn Tennis Association, which organises Wimbledon, was staring at a revenue loss of around 250 million pounds due to this year’s cancellation, but the $2 million pandemic insurance they have been paying for the past 17 years will help them recoup some of those losses.
Wimbledon, regarded as the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, was due to be held from June 29 to July 12 this year but the organisers’ hands were forced as the pandemic continues to overwhelm authorities around the world.
Coronavirus has ravaged the global sports calendar this year with most sports events either cancelled or postponed. French Open, which precedes Wimbledon in the tennis calendar, has been postponed to September-October.