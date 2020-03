The Indian Premier League 2020, slated to begin on March 29, has been postponed to April 15, in light of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision has been taken by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and other key officials.

The Indian government had recently suspended all but critical visas for foreigners flying into the country till April 15.

Various state governments have also expressed concerns over holding IPL matches in their states given health advisories that call for limiting large public gatherings.