Healthcare Coronavirus impact: Here's a list of sports events hit by the epidemic Updated : March 06, 2020 12:37 PM IST Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month in a bid to curb Europe’s worst outbreak of the virus.