  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Healthcare

Coronavirus impact: Here's a list of sports events hit by the epidemic

Updated : March 06, 2020 12:37 PM IST

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus
Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week.
Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month in a bid to curb Europe’s worst outbreak of the virus.
Coronavirus impact: Here's a list of sports events hit by the epidemic

You May Also Like

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

Sensex opens over 1,200 points lower, Nifty slips below 11,000; YES Bank plummets 15%

Sensex opens over 1,200 points lower, Nifty slips below 11,000; YES Bank plummets 15%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement