Delhi-Mumbai airfares down 40-70%; hotel rates crash 18%
Dow confirms bear market
Gold India prices slip amid profit booking
Rupee slips to 17-month low of 74.25 against dollar
Coronavirus effect: Fate of IPL 2020 hangs in balance as top sports leagues take drastic measures

Updated : March 12, 2020 02:12 PM IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered issuance of notice to the Union Health Ministry and the BCCI on a PIL seeking a direction not to allow the conduct of IPL matches in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
The BCCI remains hopeful of conducting its money-spinning domestic tournament without disruption.
Globally, sports tournaments have been either postponed or suspended. Some prominent football leagues across Europe have ordered teams to play in empty stadiums.
