Coronavirus effect: Fate of IPL 2020 hangs in balance as top sports leagues take drastic measures

The coronavirus outbreak has cast a pall over the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2020 opener was due to be played in Maharashtra but as the number of cases spike in India, questions have been raised about the viability of hosting a weeks-long tournament that attracts huge crowds in the time of a contagious pandemic.

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered issuance of notice to the Union Health Ministry and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)—cricket’s ruling body in the country—on a PIL seeking a direction not to allow the conduct of IPL matches in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

When the PIL by G Alex Benziger, an advocate, came up, a bench of Justices MM Sundaresh and Krishnan Ramasamy sought the response of the BCCI and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department by March 23 and adjourned the matter.

The BCCI remains hopeful of conducting its money-spinning domestic tournament without disruption but the Union government’s decision on Wednesday to suspend all visas—except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, project visas—until April 15, also raised question marks about the viability of the IPL this year.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said that large events often face suspension when they risk human life. “Human life has far more value than IPL,” he said. Further, the Maharashtra government has banned the sale of IPL tickets in lieu of the situation and the Karnataka government is believed to be considering a similar move.

However, the BCCI is still counting upon the possibility of the tournament going ahead as scheduled. “We understand the gravity of situation and will abide by the laws, but cancellation is not an option,” The Economic Times quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Globally, sports tournaments have been either postponed or suspended. Some prominent football leagues across Europe have ordered teams to play in empty stadiums.

The NBA in the United States suspended its ongoing season after a Utah Jazz player was suspected to have infected coronavirus. In Italy’s top football competition, Serie A, Juventus’ defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19. Serie A has been suspended until early April.

The Champions League match between Valencia and Atalanta in the Spanish city of Valencia was played to an empty stadium earlier this week. The Spanish football authorities have ordered the teams in its top two divisions to play their games over the next two weeks behind closed doors. Similar decisions have been taken in Germany and France.