Copa America 2021: Neymar's Brazil takes on Messi's Argentina in final clash

The biggest soccer match of the year will take place tomorrow when the legendary Latin American sides of Brazil and Argentina will take on each other in the final of Copa America. While many will like to think of the match as the clash between soccer legends Messi and Neymar, it will be a sin to undermine the clash as a contest of just two individuals.

Brazil

The most successful soccer team in history seems to have hit the right note in the tournament. The side has conceded only two goals in the tournament so far. Veteran Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Éder Militão are taking shifts without any hassle, thanks to the form of defensive midfielders Casemiro and Fred. Even Right-back Danilo and left-back Renan Lodi are focussed more on defence than offence.

However, the defensive prowess has not helped in hiding the weakness the team has when it comes to offence. Even with Neymar, the side looks weak when attacking due to the dry run of Richarlison and Roberto Firmino. The suspension of out of form Gabriel Jesus won’t make things any better.

Argentina

Argentina unsurprisingly has played around their superstar Messi throughout the tournament and has remained unscathed. Messi, who is at the twilight of his career, has scored four goals and given five assists. He seems determined to win his first major title with Argentina, which hasn’t won major trophies in 28 years.

Midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso have been impressive along with aggressive wingers Lautaro Martinez and Nico Gonzalez. But the over-dependence on Messi may very well come back to haunt the men in blue.

Where to watch LIVE:

The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app. Live telecast is also available on Sony Sports network channels.

Venue: Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

Timing: Match starts at 5.30 am IST on July 11.

-with agency inputs