Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Copa America 2021: Messi's Argentina secures knockout spot; Suárez ends Uruguay's scoring drought

    Copa America 2021: Messi's Argentina secures knockout spot; Suárez ends Uruguay's scoring drought

    Profile image
    By AP | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Argentina, looking set to win a major title after a long while, beat Paraguay in a match that also gave Lionel Messi a record 147th cap for the national team. Meanwhile, Luis Suárez ended a goal-scoring drought for Uruguay keeping their hopes to make it to the next round still alive.

    Copa America 2021: Messi's Argentina secures knockout spot; Suárez ends Uruguay's scoring drought
    Papu Gómez scored in the 10th minute as Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday and secured its place in the Copa America knockout stage.
    The result at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia moved Argentina atop Group A with seven points from three matches. The game also gave Lionel Messi a record 147th cap for the national team, equalling the mark of retired defender Javier Mascherano.
    Captain Messi, seeking his first major title with the national team, had to work with a team impacted by six changes in the starting lineup.
    Defenders Germán Pezzella and Nicolás Tagliafico, midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes; and forwards Sergio Aguero and Ángel di Maria started. Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martínez and Nico González were left out of the starting lineup.
    The changes did not stop Argentina from starting strongly. Early in the game, Messi found Di María on the right, and the veteran winger eluded the Paraguayan defense with an assist to Gómez. The striker lifted a shot over Paraguay goalkeeper Antony Silva.
    Argentina forced Silva to make important saves in the first half but the energy of the team waned in the second half, as it has in several recent matches.
    Chile advance after drawing with Uruguay
    Luis Suárez ended a goal-scoring drought for Uruguay that threatened to extend to a fifth straight game.
    The veteran striker's 66th-minute equalizer helped Uruguay to 1-1 draw against Chile at the Copa America on Monday, its first point of the tournament.
    (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    The result allowed Chile to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament and kept the Uruguayans in contention in Group A.
    Chile's Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring in the 26th with a powerful crossed shot from the right, and Suárez levelled the score from close range.
    Argentina leads Group A with seven points. Chile is in the second spot with five points, followed by Paraguay (3), Uruguay (1) and Bolivia (0).
    Next Article

    Euro Cup 2020: Belgium, Denmark advance to next round with clinical victories

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,172.85 272.95 3.96
    Adani Ports753.00 21.95 3.00
    UPL792.80 20.60 2.67
    Tata Motors342.20 7.90 2.36
    Shree Cements28,849.95 624.60 2.21
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,174.85 273.35 3.96
    Larsen1,497.10 30.20 2.06
    UltraTechCement6,882.35 101.10 1.49
    ICICI Bank639.75 8.70 1.38
    TCS3,316.90 44.45 1.36
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,172.85 272.95
    Adani Ports753.00 21.95
    UPL792.80 20.60
    Tata Motors342.20 7.90
    Shree Cements28,849.95 624.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,174.85 273.35
    Larsen1,497.10 30.20
    UltraTechCement6,882.35 101.10
    ICICI Bank639.75 8.70
    TCS3,316.90 44.45

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.10000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.1660-0.1520-0.17
    Pound-Rupee103.0140-0.2490-0.24
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6707-0.0009-0.14
    View More