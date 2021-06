Lionel Messi was left frustrated despite scoring an early goal after the Argentina side were held to a draw by Chile in their opening match of this year’s Copa America. Argentina's bid for the title started splendidly after star player Messi put them in front in the first half with a brilliant free-kick.

However, the Argentines failed to capitalize after Chile equalised thanks to a brilliant strike by Eduardo Vargas. The Argentines would feel that they were lucky as a penalty by Arturo Vidal was stopped by their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The scoreline remained the same despite the Argentines dominating the match only to be denied the elusive second goal and failing to grab chances in the final third of the pitch.

Chile's Eduardo Vargas, centre below, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Argentina with teammate Arturo Vidal during a Copa America soccer match at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: AP)

A disappointed Messi later said that the team was lacking tranquillity, ball control and swiftness leading to the disappointing result. Messi, who turns 34 this month, might have one of his final chances of winning a title with Argentina at the Copa America.

Argentina's next match is against Uruguay on Friday while Chile will face Bolivia on the same day.

Chile's Pablo Galdames, left, and Argentina's Lionel Messi leave the field after a tie at the end of a Copa America soccer match at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeir. (Image: AP)

In another match of the same group, Paraguay beat Bolivia 3-1 at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania. Earlier, Bolivia who had not beaten Paraguay in a Copa America clash since 1963 took the lead after only 10 minutes when they took the lead from the penalty spot. Erwin Saavedra scored for the Bolivians who were without five players who tested positive for COVID-19, including striker Marcelo Martins. But their hopes were soon dashed after Paraguay changed its fortunes in the second half with goals by Alejandro Romero and a brace by Ángel Romero.