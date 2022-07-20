Commonwealth Games 2022: Watch PM Modi address Birmingham-bound Indian contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Birmingham-bound Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022. Modi interacted with the athletes and support staff via video conference. Other dignitaries present in the meeting were the Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, and The Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly.

The Prime Minister rued that he could not meet the athletes in person as they were in different parts of the world and he himself is busy with the monsoon session of the Parliament. However, Modi assured that once the athletes are back after the Games, he would meet them in person to celebrate their success.

Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best for @birminghamcg22. https://t.co/YkIAkPFrEN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2022

Among the athletes with whom Modi interacted were steeplechase runner Avinash Sable, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, shuttler Treesa Jolly, hockey player Salima Tete, para-athlete Sharmila, and cyclist David Beckham.

In the interaction, Modi said that there will be special attention on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. The javelin thrower who is currently participating in the World Athletic Championship 2022 is primed to defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham.

Modi emphasised that the present time is a crucial period for Indian sports. Modi expressed his belief that the confidence of the players is high, players' training is getting better and the environment of sports and games in the country is healthy. Modi said that the Indian athletes are scaling new heights and achieving new feats in international tournaments.

Modi further said that the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games is a good mix of experience and youth. The PM mentioned the names of 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, 16-year-old triathlete Sanjana Joshi and 18-year-old cricketer Shafali Verma to highlight the young talent who are on their way to Birmingham to win medals.

Modi said that the young athletes show that every corner of India is filled with talented athletes. The Prime Minister inspired the players and asked them to play for the pride of the tri-colour and the Indian national anthem.