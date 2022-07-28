Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s complete schedule and where to watch

India has sent a 215-member contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is beginning today in Birmingham, UK. The multi-sport event will conclude on August 8. India will be participating in 19 out of the 20 sporting disciplines at the CWG 2022.

India men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be India’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the CWG 2022 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The opening ceremony will be held at 7pm local time (11:30pm IST) on July 28.

Among the participant countries, India has emerged as a strong contender for gold in several events. There is also great excitement around the inclusion of women’s T20 cricket in the CWG. India’s women's T20 team will also be competing at the event for the first time.

Here’s India's complete schedule at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Athletics schedule CWG 2022

July 30

Nitender Rawat (men’s marathon)

August 2

Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase)

Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump)

Muhammed Anees Yahiya (men’s long jump)

Dhanalakshmi Sekar (women’s 100m)

Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles)

Manpreet Kaur (women’s shot put)

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (women’s discus throw)

August 3

Aishwarya B (women’s triple jump)

August 5

Abdulla Aboobacker (men’s triple jump)

Praveen Chithravel (men’s triple jump)

Eldhose Paul (men’s triple jump)

Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw) (Injured and not participating)

DP Manu (men’s javelin throw)

Rohit Yadav (men’s javelin throw)

Sandeep Kumar (men’s 10km race walk)

Amit Khatri (men’s 10km race walk)

Aishwarya B (women’s long jump)

Ancy Sojan (women’s long jump)

Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw)

Shilpa Rani (women’s javelin throw)

Manju Bala Singh (women’s hammer throw)

Sarita Romit Singh (women’s hammer throw)

August 6

Amoj Jacob (men’s 4x400m relay)

Noah Nirmal Tom (men’s 4x400m relay)

Arokia Rajiv (men’s 4x400m relay)

Muhammed Ajmal (men’s 4x400m relay)

Naganathan Pandi (men’s 4x400m relay)

Rajesh Ramesh (men’s 4x400m relay)

Bhawna Jat (women’s 10km race walk)

Priyanka Goswami (women’s 10km race walk)

Hima Das (women’s 4x100m relay)

Dutee Chand (women’s 4x100m relay)

Srabani Nanda (women’s 4x100m relay)

MV Jilna (women’s 4x100m relay)

NS Simi (women’s 4x100m relay)

Badminton schedule CWG 2022

July 29

Ashwini Ponnappa (mixed doubles)

B Sumeeth Reddy (mixed doubles)

August 3

P.V. Sindhu (women’s singles)

Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s singles)

Lakshya Sen (men’s singles)

Kidambi Srikanth (men’s singles)

August 4

Treesa Jolly (women’s doubles)

Gayatri Gopichand (women’s doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men’s doubles)

Chirag Shetty (men’s doubles)

Boxing schedule CWG 2022

July 30

Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (men’s 57kg)

Shiva Thapa (men’s 63.5kg)

Rohit Tokas (men’s 67kg)

Sumit Kundu (men’s 75kg)

Ashish Chaudhary (men’s 80kg)

Sanjeet (men’s 92kg)

Sagar (men’s 92+kg)

Nitu (women’s 48kg)

Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg)

Jasmine (women’s 60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 70kg)

Cricket schedule CWG 2022

July 29: India vs Australia

July 31: India vs Pakistan

August 3: India vs Barbados

Hockey schedule CWG 2022 – Men’s

July 31: India vs Ghana

August 1: India vs England

August 3: India vs Canada

August 4: India vs Wales

Hockey Schedule CWG 2022 – Women

July 29: India vs Ghana

July 30: India vs Wales

August 2: India vs England

August 3: India vs Canada

Men’s team

July 29: Round 1 & Round 2

July 30: Round 3

July 31: Quarterfinals

August 1: Semifinals

August 2: Finals

Women’s team events schedule

July 29: Round 1 & Round 2

July 30: Round 3

July 30: Quarterfinals

July 31: Semifinals

August 1: Finals

Weightlifting schedule CWG 2022

July 30:

Women’s 55kg: Mirabai Chanu

Men’s 55kg: Sanket Mahadev, men’s 55kg: Chanambam Rishikanta Singh

July 31

Women’s 59kg: Bindyarani Devi

Men’s 67kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga , men’s 73kg: Achinta Sheuli

August 1

Popy Hazarika (women’s 64kg), Ajay Singh (men’s 81kg)

August 2

Usha Kumara (women’s 87kg), Purnima Pandey (women’s 87+kg), Vikas Thakur (men’s 96kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (men’s 96kg)

Wrestling Schedule CWG 2022

August 5

Men’s 65kg: Bajrang Punia, men’s 86kg: Deepak Punia, men’s 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Women’s 57kg: Anshu Malik, women’s 62kg: Sakshi Malik, women’s 68kg: Divya Kakran

August 6

Men’s 57kg: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, men’s 74kg: Naveen , men’s 97kg: Deepak

Women’s 50kg: Pooja Gehlot , women’s 53kg: Vinesh Phogat, women’s 76kg: Pooja Sihag

Where to watch?