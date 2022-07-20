CWG-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi and national record holder Aishwarya Babu fail dope tests

Indian sprinter S Dhanalakshmi has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 after failing a dope test. National record holder in triple jump Aishwarya Babu has also tested positive for a banned substance, sources said on Wednesday.

S Dhanalakshmi shot to fame last year when at the 2021 Federation Cup held in March, she beat three of India's top sprinters in three days.

Dhanalakshmi first beat India's top women 100m runner Dutee Chand to win the gold medal. Dhanalakshmi then defeated former world junior champion Hima Das in 200m heats. The 200m heat race also saw her take down legendary sprinter PT Usha's Federation Cup record set 23 years back.

Triple jumper Aishwarya Babu holds the national records in Long Jump and triple jump. On June 12, while participating in the National Interstate Athletics Meet the 24-year-old jumped 6.73m in the Long Jump to become only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to cross the 6.70m mark.

Aishwarya created further ripples as a day later event she leapt a massive 14.14m in the triple jump to break the 11-year-old record set by Mayookha Johnny. The jump also helped Aishwarya to qualify for the Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old Dhanalakshmi, who was named in the 36-member Indian athletics team for the Birmingham CWG, returned positive for a banned steroid in a dope test conducted abroad by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the World Athletics.

"Dhanalakshmi tested positive in a dope test conducted by AIU. She will not go for Birmingham CWG," a top source privy to the development told.