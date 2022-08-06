India at Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9, LIVE updates: India bats first vs ENG in semifinal; Wrestlers in action too

Catch all the LIVE scores, updates, and medal tally of India at Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 here.
Women’s Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) - Semi-Final
Nitu Ghanghas storms into the final of the Women's 48kg category
Boxing, Women’s Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) - Semi-Final
India's Nitu just completed her semifinal bout in the women’s over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) category against Canada's Priyanka Dhillon. The good news is that Nitu absolutely destroyed Priyanka Dhillon. She landed powerful punches and jabs on her target and was dominant throughout the bout. She was so dominant she won the semifinal via referee stop contest. Nitu is through to the final of women’s over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) category and has ensured and for India at least a silver medal. Good start for the Indian boxers on Day 9.
We will keep bringing you all the updates from this India vs England semifinal match, but before that there is good news coming in from the boxing ring and the wrestling mat.
Cricket, Women's T20 tournament, India vs England semifinal:
Here is England's playing XI for this all-important semifinal match.
Here is India's playing XI for this all-important semifinal match.
Teams:
England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
Cricket, Women's T20 tournament, India vs England semifinal:
Toss:
The news from Edgbaston is that Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bat first.
In case you missed the action of Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games here is a synopsis of all that happened!
Indian wrestlers produced a memorable performance on Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games happening in Birmingham. Six wrestlers were in action on Day 8 of the Birmingham Games and six walked away with medals.
India's medal rush began with Bajrang Punia winning the gold medal in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. It was followed by Sakshi Malik's gold in the women's 62 kg freestyle wrestling. India completed a hat-trick of gold medals when Deepak Punia finished first in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling final to walk away with the gold. Anshu Malik could have won for India a fourth gold medal of the day but she lost the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final to bag the silver medal.
The first day of the wrestling at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games ended with Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal winning the bronze medals in the women's 68kg freestyle wrestling and men's 125kg freestyle wrestling respectively.
We have got you covered! Here is the India schedule of Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Plenty of Indian sporting to look forward to.
As he build up for all the action of Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games, here is a look at how the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally looks like.
|Position
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|50
|43
|45
|138
|2
|England
|47
|45
|36
|128
|3
|Canada
|19
|24
|24
|67
|4
|New Zealand
|16
|10
|13
|39
|5
|India
|9
|8
|9
|26
|6
|Scotland
|8
|8
|19
|35
|7
|South Africa
|7
|7
|8
|22
|8
|Nigeria
|7
|3
|6
|16
|9
|Wales
|4
|5
|10
|19
|10
|Malaysia
|4
|4
|3
|11
Today is Day 9 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. A lot of Indian athletes will again be action today and plenty of more medals are to be won on Day 9 of the Birmingham Games.
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games happening in Birmingham.