India at Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9, LIVE updates: India bats first vs ENG in semifinal; Wrestlers in action too

Indian wrestlers produced a memorable performance on Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games happening in Birmingham. Six wrestlers were in action on Day 8 of the Birmingham Games and six walked away with medals.

In case you missed the action of Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games here is a synopsis of all that happened!

India's medal rush began with Bajrang Punia winning the gold medal in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. It was followed by Sakshi Malik's gold in the women's 62 kg freestyle wrestling. India completed a hat-trick of gold medals when Deepak Punia finished first in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling final to walk away with the gold. Anshu Malik could have won for India a fourth gold medal of the day but she lost the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final to bag the silver medal.

The first day of the wrestling at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games ended with Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal winning the bronze medals in the women's 68kg freestyle wrestling and men's 125kg freestyle wrestling respectively.

India now has won 9 Gold, 8 Silver and 9 Bronze at the ongoing Games.

After wrestlers' medal-winning spree on Day 8 of the 2022 CWG, Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games promises to be another exciting and medal-rich day for the Indian contingent in Birmingham.