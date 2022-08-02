    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: Check India’s schedule for today

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: Check India’s schedule for today

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Day 5 will mark the beginning of Track and Field event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India will be participating in three gold medal matches today.

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: Check India’s schedule for today
    After a successful Day 4 and gold rush in weightlifting, India is at the cusp of making history as the Lawn Bowls women's fours team has assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand in the final. The team will take on South Africa in the gold medal match today.
    Day 5 will mark the beginning of the track and field events at the CWG 2022. The major focus will be on long jumpers and Tejaswin Shankar in high jump, along with Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in the women's discus throw final.
    Indian women's hockey team will take on England in their third Pool A match and a victory today will seal a place for them in the semi-finals.
    However, all eyes will remain on the three Gold Medal matches that India will play today --the table tennis men’s team and badminton mixed teams taking on Singapore and Malaysia, respectively. The third gold medal match will be in lawn bowls, where India’s women’s fours play against South Africa.
    Complete schedule for India at the Commonwealth Games today
    Swimming
    3:04 PM: Men's 200m backstroke Heat 2: Srihari Nataraj
    4:10 PM: Men's 1500m freestyle Heat: Advait Page and  Kushagra Rawat
    Artistic Gymnastics
    5:30 PM: Men's Vault Final: Satyajit Mondal
    6:35 PM: Men's Parallel Bars Final: Saif Sadik Tamboli
     Athletics
    2:30 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round: M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
    12:03 AM: Men's High Jump Qualifying Round: Tejaswin Shankar
    12:52 AM: Women's Discus Throw Final: Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
    Badminton
    10:00 PM: Mixed Team Final: India vs Malaysia
    Boxing
    11:45 PM: Men's 67kg Round of 16: Rohit Tokas
    Hockey
    6:30 PM: Women's Pool A: India vs England
    Lawn Bowls
    1:00 PM: Women's Pairs: Section B: Round 1: India vs New Zealand
    1:00 PM:  Women's Triples: Section C: Round 1: India vs New Zealand
    4:15 PM: Men's Singles Round 1: Mridul Borgohain
    4:15 PM: Women's Fours (Gold Medal Match): India vs South Africa
    8:45 PM: Men's Fours Round 1: India vs Fiji
    8:45 PM: Women's Triples Round 2: India vs England
    Squash
    8:30 PM: Women's Singles Plate Semi-Finals: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla
    9:15 PM: Men's Singles Semi-Finals: Saurav Ghosal
    Table Tennis
    6:00 PM: Men's Team Gold Medal Match
    Weightlifting
    2:00 PM: Women's 76 kg: Punam Yadav
    6:30 PM: Men's 96 kg: Vikas Thakur
    11:00 PM: Women's 87 kg: Usha Bannur NK
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    India at CWG 2022, Day 5, LIVE updates: Sreeshankar, Anees qualify for long jump final; Lawn Bowl Women's Fours final underway

    Next Article

    CWG 2022 Medal Tally - Harjinder bags bronze in weightlifting; Shushila Devi, Vijay Kumar win silver and bronze medals respectively

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng