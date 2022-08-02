Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: Check India’s schedule for today

After a successful Day 4 and gold rush in weightlifting, India is at the cusp of making history as the Lawn Bowls women's fours team has assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand in the final. The team will take on South Africa in the gold medal match today.

Day 5 will mark the beginning of the track and field events at the CWG 2022. The major focus will be on long jumpers and Tejaswin Shankar in high jump, along with Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in the women's discus throw final.

Indian women's hockey team will take on England in their third Pool A match and a victory today will seal a place for them in the semi-finals.

However, all eyes will remain on the three Gold Medal matches that India will play today --the table tennis men’s team and badminton mixed teams taking on Singapore and Malaysia, respectively. The third gold medal match will be in lawn bowls, where India’s women’s fours play against South Africa.

Complete schedule for India at the Commonwealth Games today

Swimming

3:04 PM: Men's 200m backstroke Heat 2: Srihari Nataraj

4:10 PM: Men's 1500m freestyle Heat: Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat

Artistic Gymnastics

5:30 PM: Men's Vault Final: Satyajit Mondal

6:35 PM: Men's Parallel Bars Final: Saif Sadik Tamboli

Athletics

2:30 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round: M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

12:03 AM: Men's High Jump Qualifying Round: Tejaswin Shankar

12:52 AM: Women's Discus Throw Final: Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Badminton

10:00 PM: Mixed Team Final: India vs Malaysia

Boxing

11:45 PM: Men's 67kg Round of 16: Rohit Tokas

Hockey

6:30 PM: Women's Pool A: India vs England

Lawn Bowls

1:00 PM: Women's Pairs: Section B: Round 1: India vs New Zealand

1:00 PM: Women's Triples: Section C: Round 1: India vs New Zealand

4:15 PM: Men's Singles Round 1: Mridul Borgohain

4:15 PM: Women's Fours (Gold Medal Match): India vs South Africa

8:45 PM: Men's Fours Round 1: India vs Fiji

8:45 PM: Women's Triples Round 2: India vs England

Squash

8:30 PM: Women's Singles Plate Semi-Finals: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla

9:15 PM: Men's Singles Semi-Finals: Saurav Ghosal

Table Tennis

6:00 PM: Men's Team Gold Medal Match

Weightlifting

2:00 PM: Women's 76 kg: Punam Yadav

6:30 PM: Men's 96 kg: Vikas Thakur

11:00 PM: Women's 87 kg: Usha Bannur NK