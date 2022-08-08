Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 schedule for India and match preview

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India has the scope to win as many as 5 gold medals on Monday. The Indian hockey team, which defeated South Africa 3-2 in the semi-final match on Saturday, will take on mighty Australians in the final match to clinch the gold medal/

The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham has won 55 medals so far, including 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals. On the final day, India will eye a big finish as shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen battle for gold in the singles badminton event. Indian men's hockey team will compete with Australia in the big final match today, while Indian table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal will be gunning for a top-of-the-podium finish.

Match preview

India has the scope to win as many as 5 gold medals on Monday. The Indian hockey team, which defeated South Africa 3-2 in the semi-final match on Saturday, will take on the mighty Australians in the final match to clinch the gold medal. The Indian team, which won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, is set to give a tough fight to the Australians in the final match.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Jia Heng Teh of Singapore in three sets 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 to book a place in Monday’s final. In the final match, Sen will play against Malaysia’s Tze Yong to win the men’s singles gold medal.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will battle it out against Michelle Li of Canada in the women’s singles gold medal match on Monday. Sindhu won a straight game 21-19, 21-17 against Yeo Jia Min of Singapore to reach the finals. This is the star shuttler’s second Commonwealth Games final in a row. In 2016, she won the silver at the Rio Olympics, while she bagged the bronze medal in Tokyo.

Legendary paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal will face Liam Pitchford in the final men’s singles table tennis match on Monday. Kamal defeated England’s Paul Drinkhall 4-2 to book a place in the gold medal clash. Meanwhile, Pitchford defeated S. Gnanasekaran 4-1 in the semi-final match to come to the finals.

ALSO READ:

India schedule

Here’s a look at the Day 11 schedule for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Badminton:

Women’s Singles Finals: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li - 1:20 pm

Men’s Singles Finals: Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong - 2:10 pm

Men’s Doubles Finals: Chirag/Satwik vs Sean Vendy and Ben Lane - 3:00 pm

Table Tennis

Men's Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan vs Paul Drinkhal - 3:35 pm

Men's Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford- 4:25 pm

Hockey

India vs Australia: 5 pm

The day will end with the closing ceremony that will be held at 12 am (Tuesday).