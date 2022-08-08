Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, LIVE updates: Eyes on Lakshya Sen in men's singles gold medal match; Sindhu grabs gold in women's singles

Catch all the scores, live updates, reports and medal tally of Day 11 of India at Commonwealth Games 2022 here. CWG Games 2022, Day 11, LIVE updates.
Game 2: Sen 10 - 9 NG
Game 2: Sen 10 - 9 NG
A canon of a smash by Tze Young and he gets a point .
Game 2: Sen 10 - 8 NG
Game 2: Sen 10 - 8 NG
A wide return by Tze Young and Lakshya gets a point .
Game 2: Sen 9 - 8 NG
Game 2: Sen 9 - 8 NG
And Lakshya gets the lead. Tze Young hits the shuttle in the net.
Game 2: Sen 8 - 8 NG
Game 2: Sen 8 - 8 NG
Lakshya contines to attack and Tze Young hits the shuttle wide.
Game 2: Sen 7 - 8 NG
Game 2: Sen 7 - 8 NG
Lakshya plays a deft drop shot and Tze Young has no answer to that one.
Game 2: Sen 6 - 8 NG
Game 2: Sen 6 - 8 NG
Tze Young hammers a smash and Lakshya finds himself on the wrong side of the court.
Game 2: Sen 6 - 7 NG
Game 2: Sen 6 - 7 NG
Tze Young drops the shuttle and Lakshya hits the shuttle in the net to give a point to Tze Young.
Game 2: Sen 6 - 6 NG
Game 2: Sen 6 - 6 NG
Two back-to-back points by Lakshya and we are now level.
Game 2: Sen 4 - 6 NG
Game 2: Sen 4 - 6 NG
Tze Young covers the court well and a thunderous smash by Tze Young gets him a point.
Game 2: Sen 4 - 5 NG
Game 2: Sen 4 - 5 NG
Lakshya's cross court smash goes wide and a point to Tze Young.
Game 2: Sen 3 - 4 NG
Game 2: Sen 3 - 4 NG
This is badmiton of the highest order! Tze Young wins a point.
Game 2: Sen 2 - 3 NG
Game 2: Sen 2 - 3 NG
Tze Young's solid defence is helping him win points.
Game 2: Sen 2 - 1 NG
Game 2: Sen 2 - 1 NG
Tze Young hits the shuttle long and Sen gets a point.
Game 2: Sen 1 - 1 NG
Game 2: Sen 1 - 1 NG
A powerful smash by Lakshya and we are back level.
Game 2: Sen 0 - 1 NG
Game 2: Sen 0 - 1 NG
Tze Young wins the first point of the second game!
Game 1: Sen 19 - 21 NG
Game 1: Sen 19 - 21 NG
After a dramatic rally between Tze Young and Lakshya Sen, the Malaysian wins the point and with that closes the game.
Game 1: Sen 19 - 20 NG
Game 1: Sen 19 - 20 NG
Another top smash by Tze Young and he now has on game point.
Game 1: Sen 19 - 19 NG
Game 1: Sen 19 - 19 NG
And that is how to respond in a final! A powerful smash by Tze Young and the scores are leve.
Game 1: Sen 19 - 18 NG
Game 1: Sen 19 - 18 NG
What a return by Lakshya and Tze Young had no response that one!
Game 1: Sen 18 - 18 NG
Game 1: Sen 18 - 18 NG
A power smash by Lakshya and the Indian levels. Tze Young is flat on the court.
Game 1: Sen 17- 18 NG
Game 1: Sen 17- 18 NG
This time Tze Young hits the shuttle in the net and Lakshya gets a point, such a close contest this.
Game 1: Sen 16 - 18 NG
Game 1: Sen 16 - 18 NG
A judgement error from Tze Young and Lakshya gets a point .
Game 1: Sen 15 - 18 NG
Game 1: Sen 15 - 18 NG
Lakshya hits the shuttle in the net and Tze Young gets a point.
Game 1: Sen 15 - 17 NG
Game 1: Sen 15 - 17 NG
Lakshya hits the shuttle long and Tze Young gets a point.
Game 1: Sen 15 - 16 NG
Game 1: Sen 15 - 16 NG
Lakshya making use of agile movement on the court and wins two points to reduce the deficit to just one.
Game 1: Sen 15 - 16 NG
Game 1: Sen 13 - 16 NG
Lakshya committing errors by close margins.
Game 1: Sen 13 - 16 NG
Game 1: Sen 12 - 15 NG
A powerful smash by Tze Young and he gets a point.
Game 1: Sen 12 - 15 NG
Game 1: Sen 12 - 14 NG
Lakshya and Tze Young are locked in an intense match. Both players are stealing points from each other at regular interval.
Game 1: Sen 12 - 14 NG
Game 1: Sen 12 - 12 NG
Lakshya manages to win two points and level things up.
Game 1: Sen 12 - 12 NG
Game 1: Sen 9 - 12 NG
Tze Young continues to attack and is now heading into a healthy lead.