Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, LIVE updates: Eyes on Lakshya Sen in men's singles gold medal match; Sindhu grabs gold in women's singles

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)
Catch all the scores, live updates, reports and medal tally of Day 11 of India at Commonwealth Games 2022 here. CWG Games 2022, Day 11, LIVE updates.

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen 10  -  9 NG

    A canon of a smash by Tze Young and he gets a point . 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen 10  -  8 NG

    A wide return by Tze Young and Lakshya gets a point . 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  9 -  8 NG

    And Lakshya gets the lead. Tze Young hits the shuttle in the net. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  8 -  8 NG

    Lakshya contines to attack and Tze Young hits the shuttle wide. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  7 -  8 NG

    Lakshya plays a deft drop shot and Tze Young has no answer to that one. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  6 -  8 NG

    Tze Young hammers a smash and Lakshya finds himself on the wrong side of the court. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  6 -  7 NG

    Tze Young drops the shuttle and Lakshya hits the shuttle in the net to give a point to Tze Young. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  6 -  6 NG

    Two  back-to-back points by Lakshya and we are now level. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  4 -  6 NG

    Tze Young covers the court well and a thunderous smash by Tze Young gets him a point. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  4 -  5 NG

    Lakshya's cross court smash goes wide and a point to Tze Young. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  3 -  4 NG

    This is badmiton of the highest order! Tze Young wins a point. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  2 -  3 NG

    Tze Young's solid defence is helping him win points. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  2 -  1 NG

    Tze Young hits the shuttle long and Sen gets a point. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  1 -  1 NG

    A powerful smash by Lakshya and we are back level. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 2: Sen  0 -  1 NG

    Tze Young wins the first point of the second game! 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 19 - 21 NG

    After a dramatic rally between Tze Young and Lakshya Sen, the Malaysian wins the point and with that closes the game. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 19 - 20 NG

    Another top smash by Tze Young and he now has on game point. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 19 - 19 NG

    And that is how to respond in a final! A powerful smash by Tze Young and the scores are leve. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 19 - 18 NG

    What a return by Lakshya and Tze Young had no response that one! 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 18 - 18 NG

    A power smash by Lakshya and the Indian levels. Tze Young is flat on the court. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 17- 18 NG

    This time Tze Young hits the shuttle in the net and Lakshya gets a point, such a close contest this. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 16 - 18 NG

    A judgement error from Tze Young and Lakshya gets a point . 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 15 - 18 NG

    Lakshya hits the shuttle in the net and Tze Young gets a point. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 15 - 17 NG

    Lakshya hits the shuttle long and Tze Young gets a point. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 15 - 16 NG

    Lakshya making use of agile movement on the court and wins two points to reduce the deficit to just one. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 13 - 16 NG

    Lakshya committing errors by close margins. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 12 - 15 NG

    A powerful smash by Tze Young and he gets a point. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 12 - 14 NG

    Lakshya and Tze  Young are locked in an intense match. Both players are stealing points from each other at regular interval. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 12 - 12 NG

    Lakshya manages to win two points and level things up. 

  • Badminton, Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

    Game 1: Sen 9 - 12 NG

    Tze Young continues to attack and is now heading into a healthy lead. 

First Published:  IST
