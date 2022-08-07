India at Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 LIVE updates: Women's hockey team takes on New Zealand in Bronze medal match

Catch all the LIVE scores, updates, and medal tally from Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games here.
Women's hockey, Bronze Medal Match, India vs New Zealand End of Q3: India 1 - 0 New Zealand
India survive yet another quarter without conceding a goal. New Zealand had its moment when the team attacked India and fired the goal in to get the equalizer but India took the referal and the goal was disallowed. Thanks to Salima Tete's goal in Q2, India will go into the final 15 minutes of the bronze medal with a one-goal advantage. India is just 15 minutes away from creating history.
India dominated the possession in the first half. But the worrying this is the absence of Penalty Corners. But to India's credit they have conceded just one penalty corner to New Zealand. Will India keep up the momentum or will New Zealand get an equalizer soon?
In the dying minutes of the second quarter Salima Tete slotted in India's first goal to take her side into a one-goal lead going into half-time. India has kept the pressure on New Zealand right through the two quarters and penetrated the New Zealand circle fairly regularly. India's attack has been backed by a composed defence. But a worrying thing for India is that they have failed to win a single penalty corner in the first two quarters. New Zealand has good too. There is still a long way to go before the bronze medal is decided. India needs to continue to do what they have done in the first two quarters.
India go into the lead! Thanks to Salima Tete. India continues to attack and penetrate the New Zealand circle. Salima Tete finds herself in front of the net and unleashes a tomahawk to open India's account in this bronze medal match. New Zealand take the referral for a backstick but the referral has been turned down. India get the goal and New Zealand lose the referral. A crucial goal for India just a few minutes before half-time.
The first 15 minutes have been a close affair between the two teams. Neither team managed to open the scoring but it was end to end affair. India failed to win a penalty but they dominated the game with 51 per cent possession. There is a lot of scope for improvement for India. But India is keeping pace with New Zealand.
Wounded Indian women eye NZ scalp to secure CWG bronze
The India women's hockey team would look to put the horrendous 'clock' controversy behind its back while eyeing a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games, here on Sunday. A timekeeping faux pas by a technical official during the penalty shootout robbed India's opportunity as Australia beat the Savita Punia-led side 3-0 from one-one-situation. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
Rosie Malone fluffed Australia's first attempt in the penalty shoot-out as India skipper Savita pulled off an excellent block. But Malone got a second chance after the officials timekeeping error and this time the striker scored to change the momentum of the game. Going into Sunday's crucial game, mental adjustment will be key for the Indians as they aim a bronze, a year after losing to Great Britain 3-4 to finish a historic fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. "Whatever happened yesterday was unfortunate and shocking but we have to come back again. This is another opportunity for us to get a CWG medal," vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka told PTI. Vandana Katariya scored a peach of a goal on Saturday to help India bounce back and level 1-1 against the mighty Australians to take the match into shoot-out. "Everyone was very sad. It's obvious. But now, the next match is very important for us. We all have to move on and make a strong comeback. We have time in our hands. It's a do-or-die for us and we will give our best," said India captain Savita. Savita was at her best, especially at the closing stages of the match denying Australia from a flurry of penalty corners. The key for the Indian attack would once again be their star forward Vandana.
Chief coach Janneke Schopman had her hopes high on the duo of Savita and Vandana as the Dutch double Olympic medallist insisted on playing a team game. "Savi is a very good goalkeeper. Today, she showed that she has the capability of stopping balls that can be certain goals. I know she can do it. I know our team has a lot of confidence in her as well. I must say that the defenders also played a very good game. We defended very well as a team. "Van (Vandana's nickname) is very often the end station. In this case, Sushila had a good slapshot and Van was just in the right spot. We have been working hard on this," she said. "It can be Van or it can be other players. Van is very important in the sense that she is a very brave player and she makes sure that if she can score goals, she will," the 45-year-old expert tactician added. Winners of the Manchester 2002 edition, Indian women won a CWG medal last way back in 2006, a silver before finishing fourth in Gold Coast. India were at their wasteful best in their last meeting against New Zealand at the World Cup in July this year to lose 3-4. Australia will play hosts England in the final on Sunday.
The first action of Day 10 comes to us from the hockey field where India's women's hockey team is getting ready to take on New Zealand for the bronze medal match.
