Where and when to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony

After the final matches of the Commonwealth Games 2022, which witnessed over 280 sessions across 11 days, will come to an end on August 9. The closing ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Several performers will be participating in the ceremony which will start at 12 am (IST).

Who will perform?

Apache Indian, Ash, Jacob Banks, Jorja Smith, Beverley Knight, Goldie, Dexys Midnight Runners, Jaykae and Mahalia and Musical Youth will be performing at the closing ceremony. Spectators will also witness performances by UB40, Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Talulah-Eve and The Selecter.

The wrap-up will feature a sequence from the theatre show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, anchored by British singer Laura Mvula.

At the closing ceremony, the baton for the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be formally handed over to the next host Victoria, Australia.

Where to watch

The closing ceremony will be telecast live on TV channels like Sony Ten 2, Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. They can also watch live streaming on the Sony Liv app.

India’s performance

Till now, the Indian contingent at the CWG 2022, comprising over 200 Indian athletes, has bagged 55 medals. A few more medals are expected to come on the final day of the sporting event. The Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham witnessed some of India's best performances in wrestling, weightlifting and athletics. In freestyle wrestling, India won 12 medals, in weightlifting 10, and athletics 8. Indian boxers clinched 7 medals, while badminton players and paddlers won 3 medals each in badminton and table tennis.

India also won medals in squash, para-table tennis, para-powerlifting, cricket and hockey.

The Indian women's fours team created history by bagging its first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls.