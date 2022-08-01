From stitching embroidery to lifting gold, Achinta Sheuli fought against odds to realise his family’s dream

It’s hard to imagine that the hands that lifted a total of 313 kg to win gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 once stitched embroidery on women’s clothes. Achinta Sheuli fought against odds to realize his father's last wish, winning gold for India. Achinta broke records by lifting a sensational 313 kg in the men's 73kg category at Birmingham on Sunday.

But his journey to the top has not been easy.

Hardships in early life

The 20-year-old was born in a poor family in Deulpur of Bengal’s Howrah district. His father Jagat was a rickshaw-puller and a part-time labourer. As a child, Achinta was not particularly interested in weightlifting. His brother Alok, who is seven years older than him, was always interested in weightlifting. After their father’s death due to a heart attack in 2013, Alok, who had won gold medals at the state level, sacrificed his weightlifting career to look after the family.

“The only thing that mattered was how we get our next meal,” Sportstar quoted Achinta as saying. Alok took up a job as a gym trainer, while their mother Purnima Sheuli, started stitching and embroidering women’s clothes to support the family. Alok and Achinta helped their mother with the embroidery work and delivering the orders.

Talking about the relentless nature of the work, Alok said they would work for 12 hours a day for seven days a week. On a very good week, with all three members of the family working, they would make Rs 1,200, he said.

For eggs and chicken

Sometimes the brothers would work in the fields, carrying harvested crops on our heads. They received Re 1 rupee a bag for their work. At times, the two did manual labour in a field for a week to have “an egg a day and a kilo of chicken at the end of it”, Alok said.

At times, Achinta would accompany his brother to the gym for casual sessions. Noticing Achinta’s skills, Alok enrolled him in the gym as a member and introduced him to weightlifting. “I draw my inspiration from him (Alok). He pushed me through my limits to pursue the sport as a serious career option,” The Times of India quoted Achinta as saying after winning the medal.

“I want to dedicate this medal to my brother as he always supports me,” the young athlete who is a havildar in the Indian Army said, reported NDTV.

Achinta got noticed at the 2014 national championships, in which he ranked fourth in the youth category. Even though he did not win a medal, a coach from the Army Sports Institute noticed his skills and asked if he would go to Pune to train.

In 2018, Achinta won a silver at the Asian Youth Championships, and the following year he won gold at the Commonwealth Championships at the junior level. In 2021, Achinta became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the Junior World championships.