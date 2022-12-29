Collins Obuya is like Virat Kohli for us, I opened along with him in Africa T20WC qualifiers: India-Born Kenyan cricketer Pushkar Sharma

Pushkar Sharma, an India-born cricketer playing in the African cricket circuit, was rewarded for his performances with a maiden call-up to the Kenyan national cricket team. Earlier in November 2022, Pushkar debuted for Kenya in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa “A” Qualifier held in Rwanda. The explosive opening batsman has been prolific in the African cricket circuit. He scored 841 runs from 14 innings in the NPCA (Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association) Super Division League last year. CNBCTV18.com connected with the 22-year-old southpaw for an interview. In a freewheeling conversation, Pushkar talked at length about his Mumbai origins, his early struggles, his cricket role models, his experience of batting alongside Collins Obuya, Kenya's craze for football, the IPL team he wished to play for and much more.

The explosive opening batsman has been prolific in the African circuit, scoring 841 runs from 14 innings in the NPCA (Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association) Super Division League last year. While doing so, he made a long-lasting impression on fans and cricket experts watching the competition.

As part of the championship-winning Nakuru Leopards team in the recently concluded Dafabet Africa Cricket Premier League (ACPL Kenya T20), Pushkar scored 228 runs at a strike rate of 115 and took 5 wickets at an economy of under 7, including 3 in the final match against Thika Hippos in Mombasa on 21st December 2022.

CNBCTV18.com connected with the 22-year-old southpaw for an interview. In a freewheeling conversation, Pushkar talked at length about his Mumbai origins, his early struggles, his cricket role models, his experience of batting alongside Collins Obuya, Kenya's craze for football, the IPL team he wished to play for and much more.

Excerpts of the interview are below:

What are you doing these days?

Pushkar: I am currently playing for Kenya, but I have a job too. I am working in a private company. If you have to play for Kenya, you have to work here, it is a rule. According to ICC rules, to play for another country, you have to stay in the country for three years and have a work permit.

How long have you been working in Kenya?

Pushkar: I have been working in Kenya for three years.

Could you tell us a bit about your early life?

Pushkar: I was born in Mumbai. I studied at Al-Barkaat Malik English School and I started playing cricket for the school's team. In that school, Pankaj Ojha, Ashish Gupta, Digambar Patikar, and Nafees Khan were my coaches.

I started playing Harris Shield for my school. I also started participating in other cricket tournaments in Mumbai. So I started my cricketing journey from school.

When did you realize that you wanted to become a cricketer?

Pushkar: In childhood. I used to watch India's cricket matches with my father. I used to watch Gautam Gambhir play. I am a big fan of Gautam Gambhir. One day I was watching a cricket match on TV, that day I said to myself that I want to come on TV and play cricket. That was the day I got motivated to play cricket. Soon I took admission in a cricket academy and started playing the sport.

Do you recall anything about Kenyan cricket from the past?

Pushkar: I remember that in 2003 Kenya qualified for the semi-final of the cricket World Cup. Many famous players like Collins Obuya and Thomas Odoyo were part of that team. They are like celebrities in Kenya. Now I play with some of those players, so I feel really great. The players who played in the 2003 World Cup are very big players in the country.

Could you tell which Kenyan cricketers have a cult following in the country?

Pushkar: I think Collins Obuya. In 2003 I watched him on TV and now I play with him. I was his opening partner in November in the T20WC Qualification Sub-Regionals in Rwanda. He is a very senior player and he guided me very well. He is like Virat Kohli to us.

What do you think went wrong with Kenyan cricket?

Pushkar: After 2003 something happened between the board and the government. It stretched for a long time. But two years ago it was sorted. Now Cricket Kenya chairman is Mr. Manoj Patel. He is handling cricket. Now cricket is back. Two months ago we travelled to Rwanda. Last week we travelled to Mombasa. In one to two years, I believe, Cricket Kenya will be back!

How was your experience playing in the Africa T20WC Qualification Sub-Regionals?

Pushkar: The experience of playing in that tournament was good. But next, we have to play Zimbabwe, Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia and Tanzania. These are good teams. There are seven teams, and the top two teams will qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Now we have to focus on how we can beat Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Uganda. We will work hard. We will see what happens. If we play freely, we can beat any team. If we play like a team then we can beat both Zimbabwe and Namibia. We have to have that belief.

Could you give us a sense of the Indian community that has settled in Kenya?

Pushkar: Around 60 to 70% of Indian-origin people who have now settled in Kenya are Gujaratis. Gujaratis are doing great business in Kenya. They are in construction. Even our captain is Gujarati. His name is Sachin Bhudia. Mostly the Indian origin people in Kenya are from Gujarat. I am from Mumbai. Six to seven players are Indian guys.

We know Kenyans are great at long-distance running and they have a heritage in cricket too. But what other sports do Kenyans love to play?

Pushkar: Football! If there is a football match that is going on, you will see many many people watching that match on TVs. Sometimes they will not even know which teams are playing, but they will still watch the match. Football has a big following in the country. Every kid in the country knows finer details about the sport. What is a penalty, etc etc.

During the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, many people were supporting Messi. For the final, they had put tattoos and T-shirts of Messi. I saw a lot of Argentina supporters for the final.

Do you follow Indian cricket?

Pushkar: Yes! I do.

Who are your favourite Indian cricketers?

Pushkar: My favourite Indian cricketers are Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni. I am an opening batsman, so I have learnt a lot about the art of opening the batting from Gambhir. But for captaincy, I look up to Dhoni.

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, then the 2011 Cricket World Cup final would have been such a memorable one for you!

Pushkar: Yes! Very memorable!! Because of that match, I got a lot of motivation. After that match, I decided that I have to be a cricketer at any cost.

So you are playing a lot of T20 cricket. Do you get a chance to play 50-over cricket or red-ball cricket?

Pushkar: In Mumbai, I played Harris Shield and Giles shield tournaments. They are top tournaments in three-day cricket and two-day cricket. My highest score is 261 runs in a day's play, in a Mumbai Cricket Association tournament. I love Test cricket! Test cricket is the main cricket. I still wish to play two-day or three-day cricket.

Someday Kenya will definitely play Test cricket and I want to play Test cricket for Kenya. Till that time I will not sit quietly.

Talking a bit about T20 cricket, which T20 batsman do you like the most?

Pushkar: Virat Kohli. When I see the videos of Virat Kohli, I get a feeling inside that I can do it!

Do you watch T20 leagues like the IPL, BBL, PSL etc?

Pushkar: IPL is one of the biggest cricket leagues. My focus is also to play in the IPL. Now I have to score for the Kenya team. I have to score big runs. Then everyone will know that Pushkar is playing for Kenya.

So given a chance, which IPL team would you love to play in? Lucknow Super Giants (under Gambhir), or Chennai Super Kings (for Dhoni) or Royal Challengers Bangalore (with Kohli)?

Pushkar: First will always be Lucknow, then the second option will be Chennai and then Bangalore.

How has India First helped and supported you in your journey?

Pushkar: I got a job in the India First life insurance company. My father died in 2017 due to cancer. So I am the only one who can earn for the family. I have two elder sisters. At that time India First gave me a job and also play cricket. That was the moment when India First helped me a lot. I can never forget that. It was from India First that I started my corporate tournament.

I met Mr Ajit who was at that time the captain of the India First cricket team. He watched me play and he said that my cricket was okay. He organized an interview with the company. I got the job. After one year I got an offer from Kenya. I got all the support from India First. The seniors and my managers in the company gave me all the support that I needed. So I flew to Kenya. I was expected to play a few trial games. But the first two matches were washed out. Only two matches were left for me. Whatever talent I had, I had to show in those two games. So I attacked in the remaining two games. I attacked from the very first ball.

One of the very famous umpires, Subash Modi, was umpiring in one of the matches that I was playing. His son Hitesh Modi has also played for Kenya. Subhash Modi and Hitesh Modi once featured in the same ODI match, where the umpire father gave his cricketer son LBW.

So that umpire talked to my seniors from the company. After a few meetings, the umpire said that I was the future of Kenya. That made my boss in Kenya stop me from coming back to India.

Then I returned to India. In the Indian office, all my managers and seniors supported me. Even my family and friends told that this is the right decision. So I moved to Kenya.

If India First would not have supported me, I would not have been here today.

Finally, any plans to visit India?

Pushkar: I am planning to come to India in April or May. I want see my friends and family. Very excited!

