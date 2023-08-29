Coach Rahul Dravid clarifies India's 'experimental' approach ahead of Asia Cup and the World Cup

Indian national team coach Rahul Dravid clarified India's experimental approach after what happened in West Indies series. During a press conference, the team coach said that having Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer back after injury is adding more value to the team.

Dravid stated that India was clear about No 4 and 5 batters 18 months ago but the injuries to the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant forced the team management to consider other players in the middle-order therefore it was not experimenting.

"To be honest, this word 'experimentation' gets thrown around a lot without actually being thought through. It's not like we're experimenting for the sake of experimenting. There are specific reasons why you have to do that. For example, No.4 and No.5 gets discussed a lot and it gives an impression that we don't have clarity on who is going to be there," said Dravid.

"But to be honest, I could have told you 18 or 19 months ago who were the two or three candidates that we were looking at for No.4 or 5 slot. It was always going to be between Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant," he added.

“It’s great to have them back and see them bowling well. Jasprit is someone we have missed a lot in the past two years he hasn’t played much. We will ease him into it slowly. Ireland was a good opportunity to ease him in. Now we have a whole month to build that up before the World Cup. The duo’s return gives us more options in the pace bowling department,” Dravid said talking about the speedsters.

Talking about Iyer's fitness, who returns from back injury after missing entire Indian Premier League 2023 season, the Indian coach said, “He’s looked good. He has got no issues. It’s been pretty straightforward for him. He has come in and he has played. It’s now about us giving him game time. The things that he has missed is actually games and matches and that’s something we can give him in the Asia Cup and build him up towards the World Cup. In terms of fitness, in terms of everything, he has done very well in this camp. He’s ticked all the boxes. We have got some games in the Asia Cup and against Australia and to give him that opportunity to tick that box too.”