Man City start in style; Newcastle crush Villa; Chelsea, Liverpool share spoils again! — Wrap of the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season of the Premier League

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League kick-started last Friday when defending champions Manchester City visited Turf Moor to take on newly promoted Burnley. Friday night's encounter was followed six matches on Saturday. The weekend's football came to a close with matches between Brentford and Tottenham Hotsupur which was followed by clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Man City start in style

Last season's top-scorer Erling Haaland began the new season with a brace against newly promoted Burnley. (Image: Reuters)

Treble winners and defending Premier League champions Manchester City began the 2023-24 campaign in style as they registered a comfortable 3-0 win over newly promoted Burnley at Turf Moor. Usual suspect Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet with a first-half brace. City's final goal was provided by Rodri.

There will be some concerns in the Manchester City camp as the newly appointed captain Kevin De Bruyne limped off in the first half with some discomfort in his leg.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka fire Arsenal to a win over Nottingham Forest

Bukayo Saka's goal proved to be the match-winning moment for Arsenal. (Image: Reuters)

The first Sunday of the new campaign saw Arsenal square-off against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. League's also-ran last season made a statement early in the match with the goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka in the first half. There were some nerves as Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Nottingham Forest in the 82nd minute. But Arsenal denied Forest any further goals to walk away with all three points.

Newcastle United demolish Aston Villa

Newcastle United thrashed Aston Villa 5-1. (Image: Reuters)

Fresh after a successful campaign last term that saw them secure a top-four finish and a Champions League spot, Newcastle United demolished Aston Villa at home in Saturday's final game.

Newcomer Sandro Tonali started the goal-scoring fest for the The Magpies. Moussa Diaby's strike did bring Aston Villa on the level terms soon. But from that point on it was a one-way traffic at St James' Park. Alexender Isak scored two goals on the either side of half-time. Callum Wilson netted his first goal of the season in the 77th minute and Harvey Barnes fired in a fifth in the injury time as Newcastle completed its demolition job over Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur's post-Harry Kane era begins with a draw

Tottenham Hotspur did manage to score two goals despite being apprehensions around their goal-scoring abilities after losing Harry Kane. (Image: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur lost their talismanic goal-scorer Harry Kane ahead of their season opener as the striker made the much-anticipated move to Bayern Munich. Kane departed for Germany after spending 19 years at the London club and becoming the club's all-time goal-scorer and second-highest in the history of England's top-flight football.

There was an air of newness around Spurs with Ange Postecoglou appointed as the team's new manager in the off-season. With Kane gone, Son Heung-min was appointed as the team's new captain. In goal, Guglielmo Vicario also made his debut for The Lilywhites after making a move to Lodon from FC Empoli in the summer.

So the Spurs's post-Kane era began with a highly entertaining 2-2draw against Brentford. Christian Romero scored for the Spurs inside the first 15 minutes. But Brentford were brought back on level terms after Bryan Mbeumo scored from the spot following a penalty conceded by Son. Yoane Wissa then gave Brentford the lead before Emerson Royal's goal deep in the injury time of the first time again levelled the scores. Neither team could score in the second half as the match ended with a 2-2 scoreline.

Chelsea and Liverpool settle for a draw yet again!

Chelsea and Liverpool had to share spoils yet again. (Image: Reuters)

The weekend came to a close with the mouthwatering clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. There was an air of uneasiness inside the stadium following the long transfer tussle of Moisés Caicedo between the two clubs in the days leading into the match.

Liverpool came out firing all cylinders off the blocks with Mohammed Salah setting up a goal for Luis Diaz. Salah then had the chance to have his usual goal in the season-opening match but was denied as his goal was ruled off-side. Axel Disasi then scored the equaliser for Chelsea as converted a corner by Ben Chilwell. Chilwell could have given the Blues the lead but his goal was ruled off-side.

Neither side managed to find the back of the net in the second half as the match ended in yet another draw between the two sides. It was fifth straight draw between Chelsea and Liverpool in Premier League.

Other scores from the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season of the Premier League

Sheffield United 0 - 1 Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth 1 - 1 West Ham United

Brighton 4 - 1 Luton Town

Everton 0 - 1 Fulham

Manchester United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday for the final match of the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season of the Premier League.