"She Is Worthy": Thor actor Chris Hemsworth hails CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hemsworth saw a tweet from one of Mirabai Chanu's fans that read, "It's time for Thor to give up his hammer." "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," the Hollywood actor responded.

Olympic weightlifter Mirabai Chanu successfully defended her Commonwealth Games title by winning her second gold medal after winning one in 2018. Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noticed the 27-year-old weightlifter's accomplishment and hailed her on Twitter.

Hemsworth saw a tweet from one of Mirabai Chanu's fans that read, "It's time for Thor to give up his hammer." "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," the Hollywood actor responded.

The line is also in reference to his titular character from the Marvel cinematic universe. In the MCU, Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, can only be picked up by those deemed "worthy".

Chanu, who took home silver in the 2018 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, recently won gold in the women's 49kg division at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

At CWG 2022, Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal by lifting 201 kg in total. Chanu outperformed her competition by a wide margin, lifting 113 kg in the clean and jerk and 88 kg in the snatch.

She previously won a gold medal in 2018 in Gold Coast, making this her second gold in the Commonwealth Games.