Chhatrasal Stadium adds Ravi Dahiya to its Olympic winners list

Ravi Dahiya managed to clinch silver in the 57kg freestyle wrestling in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Haryana-born 23-year-old made one of the greatest comebacks in wrestling history in his semi-final match. Dahiya went into the final, facing Zaur Uguev, the defending two-time World Champion and the defending four-time Russian National Champion.

The quiet wrestler is a product of the famed Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi. Under the tutelage of Satpal Singh and Virender Singh, he trained every day for years. His father would travel 60 km every day to the stadium carrying milk and dairy products from their village for Dahiya’s diet.

Dahiya has now become the third Olympic winner from Chhatrasal Stadium, Sushil Kumar, and Yogeshwar Dutt also having trained at the arena. The stadium has consistently produced world-class wrestlers for decades, even if the medals at the Olympics do not always show the same.

The stadium was built in 1980 and underwent renovations for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The stadium has facilities for athletics, football, kabaddi, archery and basketball.

Recently, the stadium gained notoriety not for its prowess in developing Olympic athletes. The stadium instead was the scene of a grisly murder, where the main accused was one of its prodigal son’s and India’s first individual athlete that won multiple Olympic medals — Sushil Kumar.

Kumar, who won medals in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics, was named as the prime accused just the day before Dahiya won his own medal in Japan.

“A lot of wrestlers left or stayed out because of the incident,” said 19-year-old Vishant Chillar.

“This win was needed to put an end to all the negativity that has surrounded us ever since the case,” he added.

But now Chhatrasal Stadium is in the new for the right reasons again.