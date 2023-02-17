Watch: Sunil Gavaskar felicitates Cheteshwar Pujara with his 100 Test cap during the 2nd Border-Gavaskar trophy match

After receiving his 100th Test cap from the batting great, Pujara thanked Gavaskar for the felicitation and encouraged youngsters to strive hard to play for the Indian Test team. He also said that he believed that the Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game and it tests your temperament.
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will complete playing 100 Test matches should he play the second Test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy at Delhi.
If Pujara completes his century of Test matches he will become the 13th Indian to reach the milestone. The previous Indian cricketers to have played 100 Tests or more are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag.
Pujara was presented his 100th Test cap by former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.
Watch Sunil Gavaskar presenting Cheteshwar Pujara his Test cap on the landmark 100th Test
After receiving his 100th Test from the batting legend, here is what Pujara said:
"Thanks Sunny bhai,
