Chess World Cup Final: History awaits R Praggnanandhaa but the grandmaster is not new epoch-making moments

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is on the cusp on creating history. Should he manage to defeat five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in the in the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup final on Thursday, he would become only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the chess World Cup.

But Praggu, as Praggnanandhaa is affectionately called is not new to scripting history. A little over five years ago, when Praggnanandhaa was just 12 years old, the boy from Chennai, Grandmaster Moroni Luca Jr and with that he became the world's second youngest Grandmaster, and the youngest ever Indian to achieve the feat. For the record books Praggnanandhaa attained the Grandmaster title at the exact age of 12 years, 10 months and 13 days. Two years before he became a Grandmaster, at the age of 10, Praggnanandhaa became an international master, the youngest at the time to do so.

So here is a bit more on the young Indian chess sensation.

Who is R. Praggnanandhaa?

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa hails from Padi, a town near Chennai. Born on August 10, 2005, Praggnanandhaa is the sibling of Vaishali Rameshbabu, who is a chess Grandmaster and an eminent Indian chess player herself.

He won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-8 title in 2013. He was only seven when he achieved the title of FIDE Master after winning the tournament.

In 2016, he became the youngest International Master in history at the age of 10 years, 10 months and 19 days. Two years later he became the second youngest Grandmaster in the world at 12 years, 10 months and 13 days.

Praggnanandhaa has travelled to more than 30 countries so far to participate in different chess tournaments.

In 2022, he scored a stunning victory over reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in 39 moves at the Airthings Masters chess tournament. He became only the third Indian apart from Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna to have defeated Carlsen in a tournament game.

Praggnanandhaa’s achievements have been praised by the entire sporting community across the globe. Even Sachin Tendulkar congratulated him on his victory over the world champion. Industrialist Anand Mahindra drew a life lesson out of the young chess star’s journey.

How it all started

R. Praggnanandhaa’s interest in chess was sparked when his parents were trying to get his sister away from the TV by luring her to play chess. Her little brother Praggnanandhaa was not even four at the time, but he was hooked to the game and Vaishali began to teach him the moves. Soon, the duo took up chess seriously and started competing.

Praggnanandhaa is known for his fearless and even sacrificial playing style.