Chess World Cup Final Live: Praggnanandhaa to square off against Norwegian stalwart Magnus Carlsen in the summit clash

Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Viswanathan Anand on Praggnanandhaa's final run
"R Praggnanandhaa then becomes the first Indian to reach the semi-final and final. It's a two game match, So, he will play today and tomorrow. Tomorrow, he could be the first Indian to win a World Cup after I did. So, which is weird. And if he does it tomorrow around the time Chandrayaan lands on the moon, it will be too much," Anand told NDTV.
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Praggnanandhaa's family has been a constant support in helping him reach great heights.
The young grandmaster calls his father every day to share his daily events from the event venue in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku. “I speak to him over the phone every day. His mum is on the road with him in Azerbaijan and I’m here in Chennai, He calls me every night to catch up. I do not interfere with his game. I ask him about his daily routine and if he has been eating properly. I don’t suggest that he does this or that in the game. That’s the role of his coach, so I do not interfere in that, at least that is what I believe in," he asserted.
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Praggnanandhaa's father Rameshbabu asserted that the 18-year-old has been in the game for long enough that the pressure of the game doesn't impact him.
“He doesn’t get nervous or scared. He is 18 years old now, so he is aware of the magnitude of his circumstances and achievement. But, he has been in the game since a very young age and he plays without duress of the final result", he said while speaking to News18.
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: The first game of the final ended in a draw after 35 moves.
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Magnus Carlsen talks about the final game
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Teenager R Praggnanandhaa to battle Magnus Carlsen in the summit clash
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: The 18-year-old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher-rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces. While talking about the second game against Carlsen Praggnanandhaa R said, "It'll be a fight. He'll definitely push very hard. I'll try to rest and come fresh, I think that's the best I can do."
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: After the game, Magnus Carlsen said, "Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I've been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven't been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous."
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: The first game of the FIDE World Cup final between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves. Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5. Magnus will be White in tomorrow's second classical game.