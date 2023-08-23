Chess World Cup Final Live: R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen clash enters Day 2

Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Magnus Carlsen talks about the final game
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: The 18-year-old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher-rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces. While talking about the second game against Carlsen Praggnanandhaa R said, "It'll be a fight. He'll definitely push very hard. I'll try to rest and come fresh, I think that's the best I can do."
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: After the game, Magnus Carlsen said, "Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I've been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven't been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous."
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: The first game of the FIDE World Cup final between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves. Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5. Magnus will be White in tomorrow's second classical game.