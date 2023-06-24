Chess has the potential to reach a billion people: Sports entrepreneur Suhail Chandhok

We have to back a Neeraj Chopra before he wins an Olympic gold... when he wins a national medal and then needs the support to go and train in Europe, said Suhail Chandhok, TV presenter and CEO of Mumba Masters, in a freewheeling conversation with CNBCTV18.com, on how can India become a sporting powerhouse. Chandhok's interests range from kabaddi to TT to now chess and his optimism is well grounded in the dynamic reality of sports management.

Suhail Chandhok is a familiar name to many sports fans in India. He is a popular TV presenter and commentator. From hosting IPL shows to lending his voice as a commentator at the Pro Kabaddi League, Chandhok has done plenty. Chandhok is also a sports entrepreneur. He is the CEO of U Mumba teams in the Pro Kabaddi League and the Ultimate Table Tennis.

His latest entrepreneurial venture was investing in upGrad Mumba Masters , one of six teams participating in the recently-launched Global Chess League.

Before Chandhok turned to the world of media and sports entrepreneurship, he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Travis Head, Nathan Lyon and many top Australian cricketers in his journey to become a cricketer. Chandhok had a IPL contract in hand and was poised to make his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore before a knee injury cut short his cricket career.

But taking inspiration from Bruce Lee's "Be like water" quote, Chandhok charted his own path to become an established name in the world of sports.

Chandhok spoke to CNBCTV18.com all the way from Dubai, where he is currently with his Mumba Masters team watching the inaugural season of the GCL unfold. Chandhok touched on his foray into sports business, his passion for kabbadi, what made him invest in chess and how can India become a sporting powerhouse, among other things, in this conversation.

How was your first experience watching a chess match being played in a chess league? How were the things different?

Chandhok: A lot quieter. When you are used to the razzmatazz of the IPL and the PKL, even UTT when we have it. Very very different. The upGrad Mumba Masters — as a team we came together quite nicely. It has happened very quickly, which we have to keep in mind. The first aim here is to grow the game. All of us want to grow the game of chess. Just on the opening couple of nights it has been really interesting. There is a lot of learning.

I love learning constantly. I would have never imagined that I would be called a kabaddi expert. I like to believe that over the course of the next few years I would like to add chess to my repertoire of sports. It is a much more challenging sport. But it's a very unique experience so far — dealing with the players. The way they approach the game. The capabilities of these guys is quiet extraordinary. Yesterday when I was sitting with the players for the dinner, they were saying things like "how come you made this move." As a team we believe, we win or learn, we don't lose. We win and learn together. We eat together. We make sure that we spend time together. As a team we are trying to bring the team culture to chess. It is a two-way learning street.

What pushed you to become a sports entrepreneur?

Chandhok: It goes back a few years. I and my co-founders, Arvind (Sivdas) and Dhanya (Parameshwaran), used to meet quiet often. Arvind used to do all the auction strategies for Chennai Super Kings and for Puneri Paltan (team in the Pro Kabbadi League). We kept meeting at various auctions. We kept saying that we want to do something in kabbad,i we want to make an impact in the sport. No one is doing much at the grassroots level. There is no database in kabaddi. No "cricinfo" in kabaddi. So the entrepreneurial journey started with the idea of building a cricinfo for kabaddi.

Cricinfo is my homepage. So for me it made instant sense. We did that with kabaddi adda. We then shut that company down. We moved to Elevate India Sports, where we created the NCAA to the NBA model for Pro Kabbadi. It is like Formula 2 to Formula 1.

The Yuva Kabbadi Series is our baby. It is an under-23 platform. Last year I think more that 50 percent of all NYP (New Young Players) in the PKL came from the Yuva Series. For them we are changing lives. I went and met a few of the players' families. Suddenly a village that is only into farming has become a kabbadi village. In the middle of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana...

Largely it was driven by making an impact in the sport that has given me so much. It has given me a lot. But we noticed that there is a massive gap. Pro Kabbadi happens for 2.5 months. If we can funnel talent back towards Pro Kabbadi and create a seamless pathway ... at the same time, teach them (kabbadi players) about financial literacy, about media training, become a well-rounder human beings, at age before they reach Pro Kabbadi, before they see all the limelight... that was the thought behind it.

Jumping into the CEO role at U Mumba — I think that was something well thought through. Ronnie (Screwvala) spoke to me at the start of the year and said the previous CEO is stepping down. There is an opportunity there. I had a very frank and honest conversation with him. He said he won't step on my toes when it came to sports and I was very clear that I will come to him for business advice. We had a common goal of promoting youth. When both of those things came together it was a pretty easy "yes". Though I will now miss commentating on Pro Kabbadi.

How has kabbadi as a sport grown since the inception of Pro Kabbadi League?

Chandhok: I can think of no other sport in the world that could potentially have the impact that Pro Kabbadi has had on a single sport. No sport has been reinvented the way it has and has been launched in the way Pro Kabaddi.

I think Pro Kabaddi has not just changed the landscape of Indian sports, but global sports as well. Here, we have a rural indigenous sport of India that is revamped into the razzmatazz of the NBA. The quick thinking of a chess player, the punchiness of a boxer, the quick timing of any top athlete of the world. When you bring all those elements together and you pack it into a 40-minute bout, it is quite spectacular. It still gives me goosebumps thinking about the very first night of the Pro Kabaddi League, when the lights first came on at the NSCI dome in Mumbai.

I knew kabaddi existed, but kabaddi reinventing itself and actually existing in the public eye for the first time — that was a very special feeling. To see that journey of a sport from zero to being the second biggest sport in the country behind cricket... I had messages people from Switzerland, Germany, England of people watching kabaddi in a pub and having a drink.

You have invested in kabaddi. You have stakes in a team in Ultimate Table Tennis and now you have also ventured into Global Chess League. I see you have invested into sports leagues outside cricket. Is that a deliberate risk that you have taken?

Chandhok: Impact creation. The key is to also be able to give to sports that have potential and the athletes that have the potential but don't have the necessary platform to showcase themselves. Look at kabaddi. From my startup I realised that what is the appetite for the sport. In table tennis there is unbelievable potential. Everyone has played TT as some stage. You look at the potential of the players. Weather it is Manav Thakkar. A young Diya Chitale. Weather it is your Sathiyans or Manikas. The way they have unleashed their talent. There is a true potential in TT. Everyone plays it. Every office has a TT table, every school has a TT table.

Around 600 million people are playing chess — whether it is social or professional. So many people messaged me after we launched UpGrad Mumba Masters. People said to me that their kids go to chess classes everyday. The beauty of chess is that you are taking a generation that is so looped to their phones away for technology for an hour and a half or two hours a day. If you are able to do that there is an impact story in itself.

But sports leagues in India are struggling to capture the imagination. After the IPL only the PKL and the Indian Super League have been successful. Some leagues have diapered. What is happening and what can these sports leagues do better?

Chandhok: The one thing that is hugely different in the IPL, the PKL and the ISL is the quality of the ownership. I am seeing that even in chess. More and more leagues are thinking about why the quality of owners is so important — to shape the league, to understand how to make it better for the players. When you have good owners, who understand that it is for the players and for the impact. When problems arise they come together. That is something that I have seen with PKL and IPL with chess now and also with UTT.

You look back at Pro Kabbadi, what Star Sports did in season one was spectacular. They reinvented the wheel. They threw everything at season one. That is the other thing. When you look at any of these leagues, season one was a grand success but also a risk. All of these leagues said let's put everything in season one and create season one as the impact creation season. Let's show the world what kabaddi is. Let's show the world what Indian football is. Let's show the world what the global chess could be in season one. Not in season two or season three. If you don't do in season one you are not getting a season two or season three.

Belief in the sport is such a big word.

Talking about your latest foray. You have invested in Global Chess League. From the outside, chess feels like the least spectator friendly and least broadcast friendly sport. Yet we now have a chess league. Why this push for chess being played in a chess league format?

Chandhok: The potential of the sport. Around 600 million people play chess. I think that potential is up to a billion. After we invested in this team, I started diving into chess.com. It is incredible how many layers that are there to the sport.

The question is how do you broadcast the sport. From all our chats, whether it was with Jagdish Mitra or with Anand Mahindra or with Sameer Pathak — we asked them what are we doing to popularise the sport? How are we going to showcase it differently?

What was amazing was that there was a clear-cut plan. We are going to make it more accessible to the layperson. The feed will only evolve as the power of digital goes forward. That is going to have a massive play. The power of digital within sport is huge.

We are not searching for a chess audience. There is a chess audience. It is a niche audience that is so involved. But it is now about adding your kabaddi audience, your football audience, your cricket audience into chess.

It helps that you have people within cricket team that understand chess. I know Ashwin (Ravichandran Ashwin), Yuzi Chahal (Yuzvendra Chahal). I know actors like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, they are all big chess fans. So it is about getting these people also talk about chess.

The appreciation about the sport will come when more and more people talk about it. That is the biggest thing that this league will do is to create more and more buzz about chess. A massive step is being taken. Tech Mahindra is backing it.

Coming to the team factor. I wondered the same thing — is it actually going to be a team event? How is going to play out? I will say, after the first five days of being with our team, it has been a beautiful experience. It is funny how the camaraderie has come together within a chess team. You don't normally see that. After this tournament these are the guys who will play against each other. But I am seeing them after the match go to each other and talk to each other.

We intentionally picked a team where we think the players are very good people. Steve Waugh said at the opening ceremony that when he built the great Australian team he wanted to build a team of good people that play for each other. That is something I reminded my team at upGrad Mumba Master. For them it is something new. It is like Davis Cup in Tennis. Take an individual sport and make a team and suddenly there is so much life. The chess players are learning about other team sports.

Any young and exciting chess players to watch out for in GCL and even after the league is over?

Chandhok: India is the next nation for chess. Everyone is talking about it. I was talking to the players from France, Russia, and everyone from around the world. Everyone is talking about India. That is also one of the reasons why we invested into GCL. In the next 10 years, India is going to be the next global force. We have 82 Grand Masters. It is a very big change from what it was 5-10 years ago. That is the current generation that is coming through.

In our team alone Vidit Gujarathi is not just the superstar in the chess world he is a superstar on social media. He has got a flair about himself. There are other young players coming through ranks. Every week we are hearing of an Indian Grand Master. It is quiet incredible to see the talent and the interest. Thankfully also there seems to be a lot of corporate backing for chess. India is the next big global powerhouse in chess that I can say with 100 percent confidence.

You are investing your time and money to push sports in India. As a sports TV presenter and a sports entrepreneur, what do you think can India do to continue on its journey to become a proper sporting nation?

Chandhok: We have to move from being a spectator sport nation to a nation that is actively playing these sports. We cannot call ourselves a sporting nation until the entire nation is playing sports.

When we are born with an innate nature to play. Whether it is with a bat or a ball or a racquet or a box or a doll or a toy car. It is build in us. In India we suppress sports. It is always padhai karo, khelo mat (study, don't play). That is something that is changing now. It is evolving. But we got to push that needle a long way.

We can't hail just one sport and call ourselves a sporting nation. We got to hail superheroes from other sports who are unsung heroes. Young heroes before they become big names. We have to back a Neeraj Chopra before he wins an Olympic gold. We have to back a Neeraj Chopra who wins a national medal who then needs the support to go and train in Europe. That is when we create an impact and when we start sponsoring children there. That is when we become a sporting nation.