Chess has the potential to reach a billion people: Sports entrepreneur Suhail Chandhok

Jun 24, 2023

We have to back a Neeraj Chopra before he wins an Olympic gold... when he wins a national medal and then needs the support to go and train in Europe, said Suhail Chandhok, TV presenter and CEO of Mumba Masters, in a freewheeling conversation with CNBCTV18.com, on how can India become a sporting powerhouse. Chandhok's interests range from kabaddi to TT to now chess and his optimism is well grounded in the dynamic reality of sports management.

Suhail Chandhok is a familiar name to many sports fans in India. He is a popular TV presenter and  commentator. From hosting IPL shows to lending his voice as a commentator at the Pro Kabaddi League, Chandhok  has done plenty. Chandhok is also a sports entrepreneur. He is the CEO of U Mumba teams in the Pro Kabaddi League and the Ultimate Table Tennis.

His latest entrepreneurial venture was investing in upGrad Mumba Masters, one of six teams participating in the recently-launched Global Chess League.
Before Chandhok turned to the world of media and sports entrepreneurship, he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Travis Head, Nathan Lyon and many top Australian cricketers in his journey to become a cricketer. Chandhok had a IPL contract in hand and was poised to make his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore before a knee injury cut short his cricket career.
