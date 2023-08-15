Chelsea to beat Liverpool to secure the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Lavia made 29 appearances in the Premier League last season and scored one goal. He recorded nearly two tackles per game with a success rate of 58 percent.

Chelsea is set to sign Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton FC for a £50 million fee now plus add-ons. The Blues have agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old and the club plans to announce him as a new signing later this week.

Liverpool had already zeroed in on a deal with the Saints on Sunday, but the player is reported to be insisting on moving to Stamford Bridge. The Reds have already missed out on securing midfielder Moises Caicedo, who Chelsea roped in on a British record transfer worth £111 million despite initial interest from Anfield.

Chelsea and Southampton, in contact to close Romeo Lavia deal. £50m fee now discussed plus add-ons, Chelsea want to announce Lavia as new signing this week 🔵🇧🇪 #CFCPersonal terms agreed, deal could be done on Tuesday if talks proceed well.🎥 More: https://t.co/K9BEJSIvgO pic.twitter.com/f9CivKqKw5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023 Southampton has thrice turned down Liverpool's approaches to sign Lavia this summer. He joined the Saints from Manchester City FC last summer and has four years left on his current contract. However, the club's relegation coupled with interest from top English outfits mean that a high-profile transfer was already on the cards for the promising midfielder.

Lavia made 29 appearances in the Premier League last season and scored one goal. He recorded nearly two tackles per game with a success rate of 58 percent. The Belgian intercepted 1.13 times on average in every game and made 6.44 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Chelsea needs to revamp their midfield and attack with key stars like Matteo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz leaving the club this summer. By potentially getting their hands on Lavia, they can secure two of the most talented midfielders from the Premier League in Caicedo and him.