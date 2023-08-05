Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

Chelsea have been looking to bolster their goalkeeping options since Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in June.Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season - their worst finish since 1994.

(Reuters) - Chelsea have signed Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion on a seven-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

British media reported that Chelsea will pay 25 million pounds ($31.87 million) for the Spain international.

Chelsea have been looking to bolster their goalkeeping options since Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in June.

Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season - their worst finish since 1994.

"Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country," Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said in a statement.

"We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead."

Sanchez joined Brighton's academy in 2013 and has made 87 Premier League appearances for the south-coast club, but fell out of favour towards the end of the previous season, with Jason Steele starting 15 of Brighton's last 16 league games.

The 25-year-old, who is adept with his feet and has a strong range of passing, has won two caps for Spain. He will compete for the goalkeeper position at Stamford Bridge with compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"Robert is a good guy and a really good player, but being a coach sometimes means making difficult and painful decisions for the team," Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

"I wish him good luck for the future."

($1 = 0.7844 pounds)