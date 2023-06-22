Chelsea reject two bids for Mason Mount, Manchester United to submit an improved offer: Report

Mount has a fairly impressive record in the Premier League over a span of four full seasons. He has made 129 appearances and notched 27 goals along with 22 assists since 2019/20. In the previous campaign, i.e. 2022/23, Mount could strike only three goals in 24 games, and that perhaps has a role to play in Chelsea being willing of letting go of one of the most prominent domestic stars in their roster. In the meantime, Mount has scored thrice in 35 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United are set to submit a third offer to acquire Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount after their first two bids for the 24-year-old English star were rejected by the London-based club. The Red Devils submitted the latest offer of £50 million, including add-ons, for the UEFA Champions League winner.

However, Chelsea are expecting a sum somewhere close to £65 million for their academy talent. Sky Sports reports that United have set a limit beyond which they would refuse to go for the dynamic English international. The aforementioned news website further mentioned that the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations might prevent United from spending a major chunk of their budget on one player.

That is keeping in context the fact that they need to recruit fresh faces in other areas of the pitch as well. United manager Erik Ten Hag first spotted Mount during an Eredivisie encounter between the tactician’s former club AFC Ajax and Vitesse Arnhem. Ten Hag had reportedly tried to rope in Mount for the Ajax back then.

The midfielder is not keen to renew his contract with the Blues and Chelsea might be looking to get some sum back for their player especially considering that he only has a year left in his existing deal now.

How has Mason Mount fared in the Premier League?

Mount has a fairly impressive record in the Premier League over a span of four full seasons. He has made 129 appearances and notched 27 goals along with 22 assists since 2019/20. In the previous campaign, i.e. 2022/23, Mount could strike only three goals in 24 games, and that perhaps has a role to play in Chelsea being willing of letting go of one of the most prominent domestic stars in their roster. In the meantime, Mount has scored thrice in 35 matches in the UEFA Champions League.