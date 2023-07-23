Chelsea, Al Hilal join race to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG amid Real Madrid transfer saga

PSG are reportedly convinced that Mbappe has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join the Los Blancos for free next summer. The player will thus be running down his contract though the Parisian club are absolutely against letting him leave as a free agent. Thus, they have put him up for sale and will be actively engaging with interested suitors straightaway.

Premier League outfit Chelsea FC are looking to sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to offload the 24-year-old in this transfer window as Mbappe is unwilling to sign an extension to his contract with the club that rounds off on 2024.

The Blues have not made an official approach for the Frenchman yet. However, he is one of the two Premier League clubs interested to sign the FIFA World Cup-winning forward. Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal are also looking to offer $222m to PSG to rope in Mbappe.

PSG are reportedly convinced that Mbappe has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join the Los Blancos for free next summer. The player will thus be running down his contract though the Parisian club are absolutely against letting him leave as a free agent. Thus, they have put him up for sale and will be actively engaging with interested suitors straightaway.

Further, PSG have left Mbappe out of their pre-season squad that is set to tour Japan and South Korea from later this month.

His six seasons at PSG have been a mixed affair with the club failing to win the UEFA Champions League title even once all this while. They have been dominant domestically barring a minor slip-up in 2020-21 when Lille OSC beat them to triumph over the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21. Mbappe had a fine campaign in 2022/23 as well, in which he scored 29 goals and notched five assists in 34 appearances.

He scored seven goals and bagged three assists in seven games in the Champions League as PSG bowed out to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. He barely missed out on securing a consecutive FIFA World Cup title as France lost to Argentina in a thrilling final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha in December.