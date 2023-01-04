Check Neeraj Chopra's witty response to former Olympic champion Michael Johnson's tweet

After a remarkable 2022 season that saw Chopra win the World Championship silver medal and IAAF Diamond League trophy, Chopra is now eyeing a gold medal at the 2023 World Athletic Championships that will be held in Budapest in August.

Olympic champion and World Championship silver medalist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday showed that he also has the game to ace social media as well.

On Wednesday, former Olympic champion Michael Johnson tweeted a video that showed Chopra during one of his intensive workout sessions. Chopra can be seen doing the Carioca drill in the video. Impressed by the Indian javelin thrower's intensity and reflexes during the drill, Johnson, while tweeting the video wrote:

"He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!"

To Johnson's tweet, Chopra responded:

"Now that I have your approval, checking the sprint calendar for the season."

Check the hilarious exchange between the two Olympic champions below:

