Change in Cricket Laws: New batsman on strike even if players cross; ban on use of non-striker run-outs and saliva on ball

The custodian of the laws of cricket, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), has moved to tweak several laws of the sport. These include a permanent ban on the use of saliva on the cricket ball; in case of a catch being taken, the incoming batsman will take the strike even if both batsmen cross while taking a run; and no more running out non-strikers who are backing up.

The fresh laws will come into effect later this year. There will also be a change in the wide ball rule, giving the bowlers leeway, in case a batsman shuffles across the crease. The MCC will also introduce a law to award penalty runs to the batting side in case a fielder moves unfairly.

MCC is looking to destigmatise 'Mankading' or running out a batsman at the non-striker's end. Running out a non-striker has come to be informally known as Mankading after former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad, who, during the second Test in Sydney in 1947, ran out Bill Brown who was at the non-striker's end. Although, this way of dismissing a batter is perfectly legal according to the laws of the sport, it was considered against the spirit of cricket.

The MCC will deal with running out the batsman at non-striker's end under Law 38 of the sport instead of Law 41. Law 38 deals with run-outs while Law 41 looks into Unfair Play. So the move is seen as a way to destigmatise the mode of dismissal.

Further, the Club has also changed the law for the new batter in case of a catch. Previously, if a batter had changed ends before a catch was taken, then the incoming batter was stationed at the non-striker's end. But now, the new batter shall come at the end where the previous striking batter was.

There will be a law that shall give the batting side five penalty runs if a fielder from the bowling side is spotted making an unfair movement.

The MCC had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, the Club has decided to make the ban permanent, The use of sweat is still permitted.

These changes in the laws of the sport will come into effect from October 1, 2022.

