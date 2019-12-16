#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Champions League round of 16: Liverpool face Atletico, Man City take on Real Madrid

Updated : December 16, 2019 09:42 PM IST

The first legs will be played over February 18-19 and February 25-26 with the return fixtures scheduled for March 10, 11, 17 and 18
Pep Guardiola's City face a tough task against Real, the record winners of Europe's top club prize, for a place in the quarter-finals
Barcelona will play Napoli for the first time
