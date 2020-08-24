Sports Champions League: Longest season ends with Bayern beating PSG for 6th Euro Cup Updated : August 24, 2020 12:39 PM IST The European Cup will join the Bundesliga trophy -- won for an eighth successive season — and the German Cup at Bayern. The win capped an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick, who emerged from the shadows in November, with a promotion to the top coaching job with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga. The season is now over -- three months later than planned — with Bayern a treble winner just as it was in 2013. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply