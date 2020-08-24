  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Sports

Champions League: Longest season ends with Bayern beating PSG for 6th Euro Cup

Updated : August 24, 2020 12:39 PM IST

The European Cup will join the Bundesliga trophy -- won for an eighth successive season — and the German Cup at Bayern.
The win capped an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick, who emerged from the shadows in November, with a promotion to the top coaching job with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.
The season is now over -- three months later than planned — with Bayern a treble winner just as it was in 2013.
Champions League: Longest season ends with Bayern beating PSG for 6th Euro Cup

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Kalyan Jewellers files DRHP for Rs 1,750-crore IPO, says report

Kalyan Jewellers files DRHP for Rs 1,750-crore IPO, says report

Eicher Motors shares jump 10% after 1:10 stock split comes into effect

Eicher Motors shares jump 10% after 1:10 stock split comes into effect

GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin

GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement