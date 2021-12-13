Champions League last-16 draw to be redone after error, says UEFA

The Champions League last 16 draw will be conducted a second time after UEFA declared the initial set of ties void due to a technical error in the process in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

Manchester United were mistakenly drawn with Villarreal, even though both teams had already faced each other in the group stage while the Premier League side's ball was not added to the bowl as a potential opponent for Atletico Madrid.

United were eventually drawn with Paris St Germain while Atletico drew Bayern Munich before the draw was scrapped after UEFA admitted the error.

"Following a technical problem with the software... that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16," UEFA said in a statement.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET."

The last 16 ties will be played in February and March.

UEFA also experienced technical issues while conducting the third-tier Conference League draw later.