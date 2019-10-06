Challenges upheld: Pacers, Kings get calls changed in India
Updated : October 06, 2019 11:11 AM IST
Sacramento's Luke Walton became the first coach to win a challenge - a new option for coaches to use in the NBA this season - when he asked for a review of an out-of-bounds call during the third quarter of the Kings' game against the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai.
Coaches may challenge one call per game, provided what they're challenging meets certain criteria and if they have a timeout remaining.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more