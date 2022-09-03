Celebrities, athletes react to Serena Williams’ US Open exit

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The US Open was the 23-time major champion’s probable final appearance on court as she had earlier announced that she will be retiring after the tournament.

Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and retired from tennis after facing a loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. The 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams finally met her match in Tomljanovic, as she lost 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 in a slugfest lasting more than three hours.

Her 27-year professional career saw Serena Williams become a sporting and cultural icon who many believe is the greatest women's tennis player in history.

In a Vogue article last month, Williams had signalled her intention to retire saying she was “evolving away from tennis”. But fans never thought the US Open to be her final event.

Best wishes and heartfelt messages have poured in from celebrities, athletes, and friends of the tennis star.

NBA star LeBron James posted a tribute video on Twitter.

“It’s been an honour to watch your journey,” the four-time NBA champion said.

Former US First Lady and activist Michelle Obama also took to Twitter to congratulate Williams on her amazing career.

“How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time,” wrote Obama.

Sachin Tendulkar also wrote a heartfelt message to the 40-year-old tennis legend.

"Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body.” Tendulkar wrote in his tweet congratulating Williams on her inspiring career.

Golf great Tiger Woods called Williams the greatest on and off the court and thanked her for inspiring people to pursue their dreams.

American TV show host Oprah Winfrey, who has followed the Williams sisters’ careers closely through the decades, also paid tribute.

“25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever!” she wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King who has combined tennis with activism like Williams also spoke of the player’s life off the court.

“Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Your journey continues,” wrote King in his tweet.

A fellow US Open champion, Andy Roddick, wrote about the enjoyment he derived from watching Williams’ long career.

“It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Thank you, my old friend,” Roddick wrote.