Celebrities, athletes react to Serena Williams’ US Open exit

The US Open was the 23-time major champion’s probable final appearance on court as she had earlier announced that she will be retiring after the tournament.
The greatest to ever do it! @KingJames reflects on @serenawilliams legacy. #ThankYouSerenapic.twitter.com/0bRLhEsKQS— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 3, 2022
Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022
Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel.Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career, @serenawilliams. pic.twitter.com/qxckNSoaw8— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2022
.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022
25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever! @serenawilliams #USOpen pic.twitter.com/xdo4dy4fpP— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 3, 2022
Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history.And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come.Thank you, @serenawilliams.Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen https://t.co/0wDFfRN3Dq— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022
I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022