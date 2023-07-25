CD Eldense, Racing de Ferrol amongst promoted clubs to join Boost LALIGA project

Boost LaLiga was born in 2021 as a strategic project of LaLiga, through which the investment fund CVC, a leading partner with extensive experience in the sports industry, is injecting almost €2,000m for the purpose of growth and consolidation projects from both a sporting and business point of view. This agreement, which is pioneering in Spanish professional sport, is providing LaLiga clubs with the necessary boost so that they can advance 20 years in terms professionalisation and development, with the clubs now able to undertake projects that will guarantee their overall growth.

The Boost LALIGA member clubs met last week on Thursday at LALIGA's headquarters in Madrid to take stock of the project's first season and assess its progress. At this first stage of evaluation of objectives, clubs achieved a 72% compliance rate in addition to the 8% that are well on their way to achieving their targets, a significant proportion which showcases the level of development the project has set in motion.

In addition to completing objectives, clubs’ efforts to develop strategic initiatives have generated additional investments which represent added economic value, the full details of which LALIGA will outline shortly.

The meeting was attended by all the clubs involved in the project, including the four clubs promoted to LALIGA HYPERMOTION last month. CD Eldense and Racing de Ferrol confirmed their support for the initiative as new members, while AD Alcorcón and SD Amorebieta have been part of the project from the start having played in the second tier in recent seasons.

The primary aim of the meeting was to analyse the results achieved during the last year and a half of the project, and to identify areas for improvement and establish new challenges and strategic initiatives.

The event was attended by club presidents and general directors, but was also open to other representatives, allowing time to reflect on the progress made during the season and to establish the foundations for the new campaign.

Javier Tebas, president of LALIGA, stressed the importance of the collective nature of the project, saying, “We are all committed to making this project a success as it will be a success for LALIGA as a whole. We all work for the collective good and are well aware that if we don't fulfil our objectives, we are not only harming ourselves, but also the collective.”

The session involved a review of the season’s main achievements, as well as an overview of strategic growth objectives highlighting digital, infrastructure and business development evolution. The clubs’ future targets include the creation of content in more languages to increase their audiences, infrastructure improvements to enhance the fan experience, and a continued commitment to apply technology developed for the sports industry.

